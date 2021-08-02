Friends: It is time we get serious about winning the war we are in against a deadly virus. In war, when losing is not an option, leaders put all the weapons on the table. In this war our weapons are pretty obvious and limited: hygiene, social distancing, masks and vaccines. That’s it. So how should we utilize these weapons, casually or seriously?
If this were a conventional war we would have a Supreme Commander in charge, empowered to do whatever is necessary to win the war, after all, losing is not an option. So what should that commander do in order to win this war? I would propose the following, simple yet totally effective route to victory.
First, everyone must understand that these instructions are not voluntary; in war, all citizens are required to sacrifice. The current war does not require the types of sacrifices asked of those who have given so much to give us our current system of government and large degree of freedoms, as a matter of fact, they are somewhat menial in what’s required of us.
Secondly, those protesters not willing to follow the requirements, would be allowed to relocate to designated cities, or maybe states, where they could continue to have their chosen freedoms and not be controlled by the government. They would be isolated from those true patriots willing to sacrifice for America during this time of war.
Here would be my order to the population to follow, without exception, only four requirements. First, maintain good hygiene by washing your hands before and after contact with others. Second, when around others, maintain a safe social distance typically six feet. Third, everybody when inside public places is required to wear masks: children, youth, adults and seniors. If outside and social distancing is not possible, you’re also required to wear a mask. No exceptions, if you are medically unable to wear a mask, you must stay out of public places. Fourth, and the most important requirement, everybody is required to have a vaccine.
Remember when we thought that the vaccine was our key to ending this war? It still is but not if more than 20 percent of the population refuses to get it and accept their patriotic duty! Anybody who for medical reasons is unable to receive the vaccine, are asked to stay away from public contact.
These four steps would not be voluntary; they would be mandated, very much like curfews, nighttime blackouts, and gasoline rationing during World War II. Violators would pay a significant penalty for not being a good citizen and patriot, for not sacrificing for the benefit of the country, which has given us all so much. If we found out at some time in the future that there was a medical consequence for this sacrifice, we could compensate and take care of those who ended up giving more than was expected. The possibility of that though is slim, medically speaking, practically zero.
This war against the virus would be over in about 30 days. That’s right, 30 days if all proud Americans stepped up and did their part; a small part, almost nothing in the larger scheme of life.
Amazingly simple but true, not much to ask of any American wanting back the freedoms we all enjoyed before COVID-19.
Edward Paine of Bakersfield is a local business owner and community cheerleader.