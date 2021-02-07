In this time of COVID-19, access to Kern County’s parks and recreational opportunities are especially important — for our physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Sadly, there seems to be a lack of attention to some of Kern County’s parks and a lack of vision about their future in our growing county. I am suggesting:
1. The development of a new vision for the future of our parks. Directly involving Kern County’s residents. If not possible in person, virtual meetings are now almost routine. Visioning could begin with the Sierra Club’s recent suggestions about visioning work for a Kern River Recreational Corridor (working with the Kern River Parkway Foundation) and a West Kern Recreation Corridor (centered around Buena Vista Lake). Another possibility: a Metropolitan Bakersfield Park District.
2. A new vision responsive to resolving community concerns about our parks.
Unlike what happened at the most recent Parks and Recreation Commission meeting when a resident told of a child who was hurt on a basketball court at Pioneer Park. The staff response was that there is a maintenance schedule.
Unlike the results of objections raised at September’s Commission meeting about the Confederate flag being flown at Lake Ming. This was permitted by an out-of-county drag boat organization which permitted this symbol of white supremacists.
This while the lake was closed for five days from the public’s (according to a survey, primarily Latino/Latina) use.
Even after complaints, at another similar event in November, the Confederate flag was flying again. Again, Kern County paid three park rangers to protect the flag insurrectionists used when they briefly took over the U.S. Capitol, but no money to quickly repair the basketball court at Pioneer Park? What is needed is a method for tracking suggestions/complaints — in a transparent, public manner for all to see.
3. A new vision which includes actively pursuing state funding. Collaboratively — with community partners such as parks and recreation departments and districts, cities, nonprofit organizations and interested individuals.
Is potential funding being lost? Two years ago, top Kern County staff predicted that Kern County general funds would be used as “leverage” to obtain as much as $10 million to $15 million of the $4.1 billion in Proposition 68 funding for Kern County parks. After many funding opportunities, the result is $0.
4. A new commitment to permit the Parks Commission to advise the Kern County Board of Supervisors about matters affecting Kern County’s parks — supposedly their job.
For example, advising the board about $1.47 million in Proposition 68 Per Capita funding coming to Kern County. If distributed equitably to all five supervisorial districts, that would be $280,000 per district. These are the only non-competitive Proposition 68 funds coming directly to Kern County. In early September, the Sierra Club sent a letter to the Commission requesting that these funds be used for parks serving those who are economically-disadvantaged.
At both September and November Commission meetings, Commissioner (now Chair) Ucedrah Osby asked for information about these funds. She was told the issue was “under consideration by the County Administrative Office.” At January’s Commission meeting (without an item being on the agenda), staff announced a tentative plan for all $1.47 million to go to Hart Park (with tens of thousands of dollars having already recently been spent there for needed restroom renovations and fencing). Due to Per Capita funding stipulations, $294,000 in matching funding would be required because Hart Park is not located in an economically-disadvantaged neighborhood.
Kern County is using $294,000 in general funds for one park, when $1.47 million could be spread throughout Kern County parks in economically-disadvantaged communities for $0 in general funds. This while simultaneously discussing furloughs because of general fund shortfalls? And, without any role for the Parks and Recreation Commission?
A new vision for Kern County’s parks is needed — to include budgetary and decision-making transparency and a separate Parks and Recreation Department and budget (as existed prior to 2017).
Eddy Laine, retired, is a 34-year resident of Kern County and active in the Sierra Club, Kern-Kaweah Chapter.