I'm a fan of old movies. Two of them seemed to run on parallel tracks: "Quo Vadis" and "The Ten Commandments." Both featured tyrants — Pharaoh and Nero. Charming chaps, both of them. But I suggest the possibility of a trilogy, with President Donald Trump going for the lead in a modern update of how to rule without the restraint of morality and decency.
In watching Peter Ustinov prancing through his palace as Nero, one could easily see Trump as an understudy: ranting and raving, out to destroy his enemies, actual and fancied. And as a potential Pharaoh, Trump would have to deal with the plea made to him turned upside down. Instead of "Let my people go," Trump is turning a deaf ear to "Let my people in." He characterizes the would-be asylum seekers as being drug-crazed rapists and thieves. Anyone who has spent some time among the people of Mexico and Central America finds them as usually friendly, generous and of a simple faith. God's kind of people, but not Trump's kind of people! Trump feels at home among those who can afford the luxury of his many resorts.
He says he champions the cause of the common man even as he seeks to undermine the medical insurance millions of them rely on. Jobs? Let them find work again in the coal mines of America. These are the dirtiest and most unhealthy jobs one could find. The common man? Is $15 per hour common enough? Yet he leads the hordes of the opposition against the first such increase in 10 years. Billions and billions for the rich and not even a sop to the poor. And he has a sharp eye out for millions of people on food stamps and welfare. They don't need a helping hand. If the tax relief to the rich had instead been inserted into our economy at the bottom ranks, what a sure-thing boost to the economy that would have been. That money would have been spent on food and clothes and cars and whatever else. Instead, the money went to inflate the stock market, to be invested in foreign lands and to assist with travel to far away places. Some even want to be the first passengers to the moon or Mars.
The poor would have spent that money closer to home. Today at a local market I saw an elderly woman in a handicap cart with her groceries: half a dozen Top Ramen. I can imagine the kinds of decisions she has to make at a pharmacy.
When Pharaoh turned a deaf ear to the Hebrew slaves, he brought a cartload of catastrophes upon his land, winding up with the death of their first-borns. Here, judging from the evening news, God is unleashing a plague on us in the form of the seven deadly sins: pride, envy, gluttony, lust, anger, greed and sloth. Even as Trump hasn't met a dictator he doesn't like, so he is a poster-boy for these sins, as deadly as ever. He promised to drain the swamp that is Washington, only to replace it with a cesspool.
The end result with Pharaoh's hard-heartedness was the ruin of his land. Nero wound up with Rome going up in flames. We still have time on our hands and choices to be made. May it be that the politicians who guide our land will lead us on the path forged by Washington, Lincoln and so many others who made this land an inspiration to the world, a safe-haven that still has an undeniable attraction.
Bob Schwartz, of Bakersfield, was born in New York City, but has spent most of his life in California serving as a pastor.