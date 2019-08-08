The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as firearm violence resulting in at least four people being shot at roughly the same time, excluding the perpetrator. Using this definition, there have been more than 2,100 mass shootings since 2013, roughly one per day.
The following are some mass shootings since 2009 where four or more were killed:
On Aug. 4, nine people killed in Dayton, Ohio.
On Aug. 3, a 21-year-old suspect opened fire in a shopping area in El Paso, Texas. At least 20 people died as a result of the shooting.
On May 31, a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, killing 12 people.
On Nov. 7, 2018, a 28-year-old Marine veteran opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. Twelve people died.
A gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018, killing 11 people.
On Feb. 14, 2018, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, 17 killed, 15 injured.
On Nov. 14, 2017, Rancho Tehama Elementary School in Rancho Tehama, five killed, 10 injured.
On Nov. 5, 2017, First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas, 26 killed, 20 injured.
On Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, 58 killed, 422 injured.
On Jan. 6, 2017, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, five killed, six injured.
On Sept. 23, 2016, Cascades Mall Macy’s in Burlington, Washington, five killed.
On July 7, 2016, police protest march in Dallas, Texas, five killed, nine injured.
On June 12, 2016, Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, 49 killed, 53 injured.
On Feb. 20, 2016, Cracker Barrel in Kalamazoo, Michigan: six killed, two injured.
On Dec. 2, 2015, Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, 14 killed, 21 injured.
On Oct. 1, 2015, Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon: nine killed, eight injured.
On July 16, 2015, recruiting and Naval Reserve centers in Chattanooga, Tennessee: five killed, one injured.
On June 17, 2015, Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina: nine killed, one injured.
On Oct. 24, 2014, Marysville Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington, four killed, one injured.
On July 20, 2012, a gunman opened fire during a screening of "The Dark Knight Rises," in Aurora, Colorado, killing 12 people.
On Nov. 5, 2009, a U.S. Army Medical Corps psychiatrist killed 13 people and injured 32 others at Fort Hood, Texas.
On April 3, 2009, in Binghamton, New York, a gunman killed 13 people and injured four others at an immigrant services center before killing himself.
When are we going to face the fact that the United States is a sick society?
Before we can make America great, we must make America sane again.
If our society was sane, we wouldn't have these recurring mass shootings, thousands of other gun deaths, other types of murders and gangs roaming around our cities killing each other. We wouldn't have hundreds of thousands of homeless, nor millions slaving away at an inadequate minimum wage, and companies shipping our jobs overseas. We wouldn't have so much violence portrayed in movies, television, sports and video games. We wouldn't have our military stationed in hundreds of bases around the world to intimidate other countries to conform to our expectations; nor would we have a country saturated with handguns and assault rifles. The problem is not the rank and file of the membership of the NRA, but of the gun manufacturers and their toadies that run the NRA.
It's very disconcerting that the United States, one of the most religious of the Western nations, is the most violent with the highest proportion of its citizenry incarcerated. Also the more religious states dominated by fundamentalism have the most violence. Why? This may have something to say about fundamentalism in religion.
Also we have members of congress that are spineless (some say they are evil) and bought off by the gun interests. Shameful. These politicians have no honor and need to be defeated at the ballot box. Happily, more women are entering political life and being elected to public office. The human male has been the primary perpetrator of violence and war since time immemorial.
David Keranen is a retired educator.