The country was divided. An unspeakable loss of life had cast a shadow of sorrow and grief over the soul of every American. It was a time of mourning. Of tragedy. Of disorientation.
But just months after the Battle of Gettysburg, a harrowing turning point in the Civil War, President Lincoln presented a notion to the American people as prescient as it was audacious:
Despite — or perhaps because — there seemed so little for which to be thankful, we must be thankful just the same.
In our sacrifice, we must find solace.
In our despair, we must find hope.
Through our tears, we must open our hearts to reconciliation and gratitude, to behold the blessings of today. And then he urged the country — North and South — to do the remarkable: Summon the unique spirit of American idealism, so elusive at the time, to imagine a future that would be brighter than the dark day when Lincoln’s proclamation was issued.
America needed Thanksgiving in 1863.
America needed Thanksgiving in 1789, when President Washington issued a proclamation that urged “grateful hearts” to honor the U.S. Constitution.
America needed Thanksgiving in 1941, when Congress and President Roosevelt officially established the fourth Thursday in November as a national holiday, following the attack on Pearl Harbor and years of privation and despair brought on by the Great Depression.
America has always needed Thanksgiving, but especially in hard times.
Especially now.
As we gather together today around our holiday tables, most of us will miss the faces of those we love. Our celebrations will be smaller. Our moods a little subdued. And we will wonder when life will return to normal.
But Thanksgiving is about considering the bounty in our lives, even as we acknowledge the sacrifice. It’s about finding the humility and contentment within ourselves to think of what we have, rather than what we don’t have.
This year, many Americans — including friends and neighbors here in our region — have lost loved ones from a pandemic that took our breath away, so swift, merciless and thorough was its power to change what we knew of our world.
But even in those moments of unimaginable heartbreak, we have seen the best in humanity. We have seen the best in our community. We have seen the best in ourselves.
At Cal State Bakersfield, we believe – we know – that we will weather this storm. On the rare days when there is an unavoidable need for me to return to my office at CSUB, I look out over our beautiful campus and see empty quads where students once gathered, laughing, rushing to class, studying under a canopy of brilliant red leaves.
It is the silence that always startles me.
But our students, faculty and staff are staying home today so that we may gather again in a safer tomorrow.
Our community – the community we serve, support and love – also is working, through sacrifice and necessity, for a safer tomorrow.
And it is our community we wish to address today.
Thank you, first responders and health workers, for putting your lives on the line to care for the sick during this pandemic. Through your tireless dedication, you are providing first-rate care and through your compassion, you are offering a necessary human connection to patients whose families cannot be with them in the hospital. And, most poignantly, you are there to console the inconsolable over their fathers and daughters and brothers and cousins who were not fortunate enough to come home from the hospital.
Thank you, students and educators throughout our region, for working together to devise an entirely new system of learning with little warning or preparation. There have been so many hurdles — access to technology and the need for face-to-face interaction chief among them. But you are persevering. Generations will look back on what you have done, and they will be amazed at your ingenuity and fortitude.
Thank you, essential workers, for keeping our society running. From grocery workers to farmworkers to delivery people to cooks and servers at restaurants and more, we are in your debt. You put food on our tables, you keep our pantries filled and you keep us connected to the world beyond our doors.
Thank you, innovators and volunteers, for drawing on your imagination and selflessness to produce personal protective equipment and other necessary inventions to help shield us from the virus.
Thank you, philanthropists and givers, for seeing incredible need and stepping up to help those who can’t afford the technology our new world requires, virus testing, or basic needs like food and housing. I have never known a community that gives back and cares as deeply as this one.
Thank you, everyone, for wearing face coverings and remaining socially distanced. Following safety protocols is the only way to move us out of danger.
Thank you, social justice champions, for recognizing the need for change in our world and having the courage and determination to lead the campaign for a new dawn of equality.
At CSUB, our hearts brim with pride and gratitude to be part of such a community. We thank you for allowing us to serve the families of our region for 50 years.
President Lincoln, on the occasion of that long-ago Thanksgiving, presided over a divided country at war over slavery. The nation was broken, he wrote, but its spirit was not.
“Peace has been preserved with all nations, order has been maintained, the laws have been respected and obeyed, and harmony has prevailed everywhere except in the theatre of military conflict.”
Just as it was in 1863, the last Thursday in November is a day to put aside our differences and rejoice over the bonds that tie us together, rather than the conflicts that pull us apart.
If only for a day, let us celebrate the good fortune that unites us as a people. If we carry the spirit of Thanksgiving in our hearts, that single day could multiply, leading us to the 2021 we all yearn to see: free of fear and rededicated to building a world we will be proud to leave to our children and grandchildren.
Lynnette Zelezny is the president of CSUB.