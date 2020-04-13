COVID-19, we are told, came out of Wuhan, China, in December, traced from a bio-lab in the area. We will know more after a government investigation. The financial pandemic came from a financial derivatives lab in either Wall Street or London, re-exposing itself in wholesale money markets in mid-September. We will know less after a government investigation.
A couple of points to keep in mind during these times regarding the financial sector. One is that the U.S. Treasury will do whatever it takes to fund itself. Also, the U.S. government cannot create wealth or prosperity; however it can protect it or destroy it.
There’s a saying about owing a bank a few thousand dollars and if trouble comes your way, you have a problem. If you owe the bank a few million, the bank has a problem. If a bank has trouble with a few million in non-performing loans, it has a problem. If a bank has problems with a few billion, the government has a problem. If a government has a few trillion in debts, it has a problem. If it has many trillions in debt, the currency has a problem. The U.S. dollar has a problem.
The recent negative direction of markets brings to mind a cliché: is the glass half-full or half-empty (apologies to cliché purists)? By all appearances, 2020 will be something of a force majeure in economic/financial circles. Americans, as well as the world at large, long to return to normalcy soon, in terms of health concerns, and with economic and social conditions. To the extent that a return to normal is transposed onto the financial markets, be careful what you wish for. Such would imply that market levels were valid and proper prior to the selloffs that began in February. They were not. A mid-March letter to investors via Crescat Capital sums it up: “The problem is that the pandemic just so happened to strike at the time of the most overvalued US stock market ever based on a composite of eight valuation indicators tracked by Crescat, even higher than 1929 and 2000.”
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve cavalry along with the U.S. Congress ride to the rescue. I would point out that their actions are for the most part extensions and additions of the 2008 crisis playbook, primarily securities purchases. That playbook was unsuccessful in real terms for the vast majority of America. As previously alluded to in these pages, outsized debt and market level increases vs. lackluster income and economic growth has been the hallmark of the past dozen years. Suggesting that the wealth used to buy investment assets is borrowed or derived from the dilution of the money stock.
Bailing out the bailout
A recent report tells us that the Fed has increased its balance sheet, where the purchased securities go to live (and die?), by approximately $2.2 trillion (60 percent) since September, increasing by $1.5 trillion from March 11 to April 1, with the promise of more to come. What if the Fed had to sell something or offer value for value in order to buy these securities? Put another way, is there scarcity in all worldly things except money? The logical next question is with the Fed backstops, are markets and price discovery really necessary?
The thinking around here is that when the history of this era is written, one conclusion will stand out: being the current rendition of the U.S. dollar is easy and efficient for transactional needs. At the same time, protecting wealth with the currency is the challenge. According to blogger Alasdair Macleod, after the failure of the London gold pool in the late 1960s, the four major currencies have lost “substantially all of their purchasing power, compared with that of gold. The most debased is sterling, which retains only 1.19 percent of its 1969 purchasing power, followed by the euro at 1.56 percent, the dollar at 2.22 percent and the yen at 7.4 percent.” Your author, trying to be helpful, recently wrote to the chairman of the Fed suggesting an inscription on our paper money: “For best results, use at your earliest convenience.” Quarantine yourself, and where possible, quarantine your money.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.