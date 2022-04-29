Bakersfield, and the surrounding Kern County, face an inevitable sustainability challenge regarding their reliance on oil and gas (O&G). The transition to renewable energy is imminent, whether it is caused by depletion of the finite resource or a state-wide policy that restricts resource extraction. Given the imminent collapse of O&G, Bakersfield must transition to renewable energy sources for the sake of their economic and environmental welfare.
This reliance on O&G poses a serious threat to the local economy and job sector. According to the Kern Economic Development Foundation, Kern’s O&G industry pays upward of $197 million in yearly property taxes, a significant source of government revenue. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 5.5 percent of Bakersfield employees worked in the extraction and construction sector in 2021.
This argument of economic reliance on O&G is often used by fossil fuel supporters to encourage the expansion of the industry. While I do recognize the contribution of O&G to the economy, it actually supports my argument for a transition to renewable energy. This fossil fuel reliance, coupled with the imminent collapse of fossil fuels, is all the more reason for Kern County to take immediate action toward developing more sustainable sources of revenue and jobs.
Despite the negative consequences fossil fuel reliance, Kern continues to expand oil drilling infrastructure. In 2021, Kern County approved an ordinance that will allow roughly 40,000 wells to be drilled through 2034 (Melley, 2021). As a professional in sustainability, this is incredibly disheartening. Sustainability is all about creating long-term solutions. While this ordinance will provide tax revenue and create jobs in the short term, it will only cause a more drastic decline in revenue and jobs further down the line.
Obviously, the solution to this problem is not as simple as just building solar panels. There are many different factors and stakeholders that must be considered in an energy transition. This includes those directly affected like fossil fuel workers but also those who are indirectly affected like producers of products that use oil (i.e. car/plastic manufacturers). To account for these individuals, Kern must create a comprehensive plan for an energy transition and factor in the needs of every stakeholder.
My recommendations for Kern are generally based off of the Brookings Institution’s three-part plan for fossil-fuel-dependent communities with some adjustments to the steps to accommodate for Kern’s particular case.
The first step is to outline clear goals and metrics to assist economically at-risk workers, something that Kern currently lacks. Laying out these goals and metrics will create a clear route toward clean energy while allowing the government to prioritize at-risk communities in their budget allocation.
The second step has to do with education and training. Fossil fuel employees’ skills correlate relatively well with renewable energy jobs, but there are certain skills that they must learn to be qualified for these new jobs. Local governments should support sector partnerships with employers and educational institutions to create job training programs. According to the National Skills Coalition, these types of partnerships are proven to be successful in creating skilled workers and connecting them with employers.
These programs require extensive funding, which is why the third step is for local governments to incentivize private investment into the energy transition through the use of subsidized loans. Renewable energy sources like wind and solar are growing rapidly. With this rapid growth, renewable energy technology continues to get more cost efficient. These factors make investments in renewables very appealing.
Also, Bakersfield was recently selected as one of the 22 communities in the Local Energy Action Program, a plan created by the Biden administration that provides federal grants and technical assistance toward energy transition. Bakersfield should take advantage of this resource to fund renewable energy research and assist those who face job loss.
Bakersfield has yet to solve problems related to O&G reliance because they have yet to directly address the issue. Kern county officials continue to emphasize the economic dependence they have on the O&G industry as a reason to expand it. However, their reliance on the declining industry is the reason why they must immediately begin a comprehensive renewable energy transition.
Madison Harris is a sustainability professional in the Phoenix, Arizona area.