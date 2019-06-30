One of the better 30 minutes of my life was spent talking with one of my favorite old time baseball players Hall of Famer Cool Papa Bell, aka James Thomas Bell. We met at a baseball show in Las Vegas in 1985, six years before his death.
I introduced myself and asked if he ever faced a fire baller named Bullet Rogan. I guess he was impressed I knew who he was and who Bullet Rogan was, so he decided to spend some time with me. I was ecstatic.
He told me Rogan used to try to dust him off with high inside fastballs and then hit the outside corner to strike him out. “Rogan had a vicious fast ball. He was so fast I had to slow down my bat speed just to hit the ball. After many foul balls, tipped balls and bean balls, I started to hit.” Cool Papa Bell said that he and Rogan now had a respect for each other. I showed Mr. Bell some of my Negro League baseball cards and he identified them all. I asked him about Josh Gibson and he said that guy was the Negro League Babe Ruth. He asked if l knew Babe Ruth played several winters in the Negro League, and I did not.
We talked baseball for a while and Papa Bell gave me a civics lesson from a long past encounter in New Orleans. He said during prohibition, if you wanted alcohol, you had to get it illegally. One night he and a few friends went to an underground (actually above ground) Jazz Club to drink, be mellow and kickback. All of a sudden the wall caved in and the place was being raided. His friends headed toward the back, and he ran to a side window. Someone else dived for the side window at the same time resulting in both of them being stuck in the window. After wiggling and hitting the ground, he looked over and yelled “Louie!” It was Louis Armstrong, and he was still clasping his horn. They looked at one another, laughed and took off in different directions
It has been said Bell was able to score from second on a sacrifice fly, but this only happened a couple of times because the outfielders would throw directly to home plate and not even think about third base. It is reported he stole two bases on one pitch and he could round all four bases in 13 seconds. Satchel Paige said Bell could hit the light switch and be in bed before the room got dark. Another player, Lou Dials, said the switch in the bedroom of Papa Bell had a quark and passed the current much slower to the light bulb. But Lou rarely told this story because he thought Paige’s version was much better.
“Cool Papa Bell had good bat control and hit for a high average. After he became a full-time outfielder, existing records show season averages of .354, .362, .319, .332, .312, .332, and .322 with the Stars (1925-1931); .362, .317, .341, and .329 with the Crawfords (1933-1936); and .356, .373, .302, and .396 with the Grays (1943-1946). Transitionary seasons show averages of .384 in 1932, split between the Detroit Wolves and Kansas City Monarchs, and .370 in 1942, spent with the Chicago American Giants,” according to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum website. “Bell maintains that in his last year, 1946, he had 'given' the batting title to Monte Irvin to enhance his chance of playing in the major leagues. Bell was a selfless player and fans recognized and appreciated this quality in his character.”
Papa Bell told me he packed extra ties and did not need them. Would I like to have them? I jumped at the offer, and I still wear one of his ties today. I gave the other tie to my son John (who plays in a 50 and over league in Sacramento). He carries this tie in his bag for every game. John is so enamored with this magic tie, he is sure his own batting average has improved simply by carrying it around. He is so linked to Cool Papa Bell you would think he is Bell's son. We all need our heroes and, as you can see, I, too, am a big fan of Cool Papa Bell.
William Davis is a retired Bakersfield resident.