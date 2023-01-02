Brik McDill

Brik McDill

Let me begin this column by saluting the efforts of Kern County’s cities and unincorporated county areas to formally address the problem of homelessness. A review of their efforts reveals:

  • Untold hours of brainstorming, grant writing, coordinating among private and public agencies, and bringing scores of highly talented people and experts together to address our problem of rising public homelessness.
  • Millions spent on local initiatives to bring needed assistance to those living in desperate circumstances.
  • Very sophisticated surveys and studies done to drill deep into the nature of the problem, and highly useful data mined to understand how to provide shelter and other kinds of services to those who wish to avail themselves of them.

Brik McDill, Ph.D., is a retired psychologist and author of “Dangerous Marriage”; “Parenting the Prodigal”; and “Raising Safety-Smart Kids.” His newest, “Instilling Ethical Excellence ... A Roadmap for Instilling Ethical Excellence in our Children,” is in production with an international publisher.