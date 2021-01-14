Here, on the brink of another transition of presidential power, it is a tenuous time in the hearts of many. The outgoing president, vilified constantly by so many, is now besmirched by one last indignity.
Unlike so many politicians before him, he told the public exactly what he intended accomplish if elected, and then he did it. This made a lot of people nervous, especially those who benefited so much from the status quo (i.e.: The Swamp and its acolytes). This is also why so many people so strongly supported him.
One would hope that the incoming president will only revert to the benign practice of making promises to get elected that he never intends to keep. This rather than become a dictator to the nearly half of the population with policies they strongly oppose. America’s system of government was always intended to be a constitutional, rule of law republic with the consent of the people. It was not intended to be a mob rule democracy where the government rules the mob. Neither was it intended to be a cult of personality, whether that person is Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi or groups like an imperial Senate or entrenched bureaucrats.
Let’s review what has been accomplished by the outgoing president as promised. He revised policies and provided infrastructure for border security that makes the influx of people manageable. If Joe Biden is wise, he will use that as an element in comprehensive immigration reform giving some resolution to those who now live in the shadows. Not an amnesty or a dismantling of what works.
Trump said he would get us out of and or renegotiate treaties and trade policies that were injuring this country, and he did. Under his direction, the economy boomed, unemployment sank to new lows and government dependency shrunk. In spite of constant charges of racism, his was the administration that passed prison reform. In foreign policy, he did what his predecessors failed in — he moved our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem and brought about some reconciliation between Israel and several Arab nations. This is an accomplishment he should get a Noble Prize for. But he won’t.
When the COVID crisis hit, his administration mobilized the federal government to actions that restricted incoming infections, provided field hospitals, ventilators and PPE while some governors managed it poorly and blamed him. Finally, he instituted a program to produce vaccines, and did so two to three times faster than historically possible.
His whole campaign and term he was spied upon, undermined, accused, investigated and charged with things that were proven false. His family and administration were vilified and threatened as well. And now, at the end of it, an incident possibly instigated either by QAnon conspiracy theorists or Antifa infiltrators, or both, is now laid at his feet. I think we all know there are plenty of extremists at both ends of the spectrum. Any other president would have caved or quit. The calls for impeachment or plans for post-term political prosecutions will only ensure the unrest grows. Biden would be wise not to pursue it and advise others of his party the same. What we really need to be seeking is the moral center we once aspired to when we feared God.
In parting, thank you, President Trump, for your service. I hope you find peace going forward.
Tim Stormont is a local architect and lifelong east Bakersfield resident.