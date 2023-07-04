The Great American Experiment commenced on July 4, 1776, driven by the frustration of taxation without representation and fueled by passionate aspirations for human emancipation worldwide. The Declaration of Independence boldly elevated the importance of human rights, proclaiming that all individuals are created equal and endowed with unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This revolutionary notion formed the foundation of the United States and resonated beyond its borders, igniting the flame of freedom in the human spirit and transcending geographical boundaries.

Throughout history, political battles have often been motivated by profit, narrow self-interest and inward-looking perspectives, whether seeking justice, imposing imperialism, sequestering wealth, spreading religion by force, engaging in tribal conflicts or pursuing romantic conquests. However, the Declaration of Independence raised the bar, introducing an enlightened moral code that dismantled oppressive monarchies and feudalism while extending the invitation for liberty to all. Although profit and power hinder universal implementation, this code is a guiding principle.

Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.

