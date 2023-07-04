The Great American Experiment commenced on July 4, 1776, driven by the frustration of taxation without representation and fueled by passionate aspirations for human emancipation worldwide. The Declaration of Independence boldly elevated the importance of human rights, proclaiming that all individuals are created equal and endowed with unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This revolutionary notion formed the foundation of the United States and resonated beyond its borders, igniting the flame of freedom in the human spirit and transcending geographical boundaries.
Throughout history, political battles have often been motivated by profit, narrow self-interest and inward-looking perspectives, whether seeking justice, imposing imperialism, sequestering wealth, spreading religion by force, engaging in tribal conflicts or pursuing romantic conquests. However, the Declaration of Independence raised the bar, introducing an enlightened moral code that dismantled oppressive monarchies and feudalism while extending the invitation for liberty to all. Although profit and power hinder universal implementation, this code is a guiding principle.
Sadly, the lofty ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence have struggled to overcome ingrained prejudices and gradually extend their benefits to all. Many individuals have witnessed an egalitarian experiment but were systematically denied participation and suffered harm. Discrimination has been particularly color-conscious and implemented with vicious intent. The enslavement of fellow humans, juxtaposed with the celebration of humanity's emancipation, represents not only a repulsive contradiction but also a sin that is rightfully recognized as America's original sin. The wealth accumulated through serial massacres of unsuspecting Indigenous peoples, broken treaties forged through deceitful promises and dubious deals has left indelible horror stains. It will continue to haunt our collective memory.
It is crucial to distinguish between an event and a process. For the promise of the Declaration of Independence to be fulfilled, a complex and often tortuous process is often necessary. The pursuit of equality remains a never-ending journey that demands constant attention and action. As a society, we grapple with numerous contentious issues encompassing social, political, racial and economic disparities, all calling for healing and reconciliation. Furthermore, there seems to be a perceived disconnect between the establishment and the rest of society, with a sense of arrogance perpetuated through eloquent doublespeak.
Amongst all our flaws, divisions, grievances and inequalities, no other country has been as benevolent to all its citizens as the United States. As we strive for progress and improvement, we must remember not to underestimate the blessings we enjoy.
On this day, it is essential to revisit a poignant moment in history when a wounded friendship between two giants of American history reached its zenith through an act of forgiveness. Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, the second and third presidents of the nation, respectively, were not only friends, but they also co-wrote the Declaration of Independence. However, their profound contributions to the country and humanity would have been overshadowed had they not rekindled their love for one another. This renewed bond was orchestrated by another Founding Father and mutual friend, Benjamin Rush, illustrating the power of reconciliation and unity. Instead of regurgitating adversarial rhetoric from our respective echo chambers, we must follow the example set by these influential figures and recommit ourselves to the love of our country. It has bestowed upon us numerous blessings, and in return, we owe it our unwavering dedication. Let us embody the spirit of Benjamin Rush and help bridge the divide that separates us.
I wish you a happy Fourth of July!
Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.