In the past 50 years, a lot has changed in our society. Although it may seem so that today we are living out the same frustrations as the past. But now, we are once again in the middle of a national crisis of conscience.
Fifty years ago, our institutions were also under fire. Unrest was persistent, and violence was pervasive. The military was viewed upon with great disdain. Soldiers were spat upon as they returned from war. Protestation against the military was endemic. Derision was thrust upon those who decided to enter the military on their own volition; the military draft was deemed something to avoid at all costs. Draft cards were burned, and recruiters had to work incognito. Judges would often sentence perpetrators to choose either enlistment or prison.
But in the past 50 years, the military has grown in stature far more than any other of our institutions. People largely hold the military in higher esteem as an institution almost more than any other. And maybe because standards have certainly been raised in how the military operates.
It is now an all-volunteer force. Entering the military itself requires the highest of standards to be met. Oversight of the military is taken very seriously by the public; both political parties in Congress have a great interest in its success. Furthermore, in short order, the military has transformed itself to the point where women are permitted (and encouraged) to enter any specialty, there is no segregation of personnel, and people of color (as well of women) are entering its leadership ranks at an accelerated pace.
The key to the success of the military in the eye of the public is tied to its adherence to maintaining the highest of standards. Mainly, all members must strictly follow the “rules of engagement” (ROE) or strict punishment will ensue. A great deal of training is devoted to the proper use of deadly force, especially of combatants.
It was not long ago that we viewed how military members must be accountable in the trial of Eddie Gallagher, a Navy SEAL who was accused of murder against an enemy combatant. His acquittal caused a national discussion about military policy and the responsibility of military leaders to uphold the Constitution at all times, no matter the circumstances. But the main takeaway to America was that the military demands its members follow the rules and oversight of its leadership by elected officials, which is paramount to its success in being trusted by its citizens.
On a parallel path, we see how our other institutions have changed in terms of diversity in the past 50 years. By and large, they are governed by progressive principles. Our colleges and universities have leadership largely filled with women and people of color, far more than ever envisaged at that time. The education establishment has continued to place emphasis on finding ways to break down barriers to learning across socioeconomic conditions. Title IX has given women more access to athletics and educational opportunities overall. Communities themselves have also given greater opportunity to diverse leadership. Urban areas also have increasingly chosen progressive leadership overall; we have followed their lead in the effort to keep our communities safe. Increasingly, women and people of color have been elected, as well as been given leadership roles in the public safety arena – in particular, their police departments. Even here in Bakersfield (an area not typically deemed as progressive), our elected mayor is a woman of color, and our recently retired police chief was African American. This is where America has greatly changed in the past 50 years and our communities are increasingly led by a diverse palette of its citizens.
That is not to say there are still not issues with how the action of public safety is executed. In our community we have seen events with policing that have led to wrongful deaths or other similar actions that have led to lawsuits. These have cost Bakersfield and Kern County millions of dollars in settlements. This is money that might have been directed to other essential functions of government, including more police. Or even funding that could be used to help our community’s police officers and sheriff’s deputies receive increased training in improving response and proper use of deadly force, as does the military. Better trained law enforcement portends better outcomes.
But the net effect of how well we can keep our own community safe from crime eventually comes down to how it affects us personally. For me it is when about six years ago there was a murder here in Bakersfield that cost the life of a young man, Ingram Hammond. His parents emigrated from Africa and worked here in our community. He, like myself, was a first generation American. His family and mine went to church together for many years. I watched him grow up, and even though our children went to different high schools, we frequently saw him at sporting events around town, as they were all competitive athletes together.
At the time of his death, he was a young father and was living on his own raising that family. But that did not matter to the killer who gunned him down in cold blood. The news of his death was a tragedy to our friends and faith family and to this day, I still grieve his loss. To this day, we are still not sure what exactly happened.
Wanton criminal acts are painful to see in any community, especially when it is someone we know and with whom we have a personal connection. It is without question that we can and should certainly ask why there is a seeming socioeconomic disparity in enforcement and hold those in authority accountable for that.
But I am equally as certain that the act of “defunding” the police is quite potentially one that will cause an even bigger rift between those with “privilege” and those without. Where would diminished resources go in the event of increased criminal activity? Which calls would be answered first? How and who would prioritize the response? We better believe that this is a real consideration. Because no one who lives in an area beset by crime and incessant property damage is asking for a reduced police presence — their hope is always to have more. And that is what “community policing” is all about.
Now perhaps if we had an increased police presence a few years ago in Ingram Hammond’s neighborhood, maybe, just maybe, he would be alive today. Because his life mattered to me.
Greg McGiffney is a businessman and retired Naval Officer residing in Bakersfield. He is also a member of the Kern County Planning Commission. The views expressed herein are his own.