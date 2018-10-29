The conservative right needs to stop its attempts to improve health care (“Medicare-for-All,” Oct. 24; “The battle over socialism is joined,” Aug. 2).
Insurance is a social agreement by which members of a defined group attempt to minimize their individual risk by spreading the total risk over the largest possible membership. In this case, the risk is the cost of sickness. Without insurance, if you have a major illness, such as cancer, and do not have insurance that covers treatment, you are looking at bankruptcy.
The above, however, is not the conservative right’s definition of health insurance. To them, health insurance is a system to maximize the profits of insurance companies. They talk about “affordable” insurance plans. By this, they mean plans that do not cover or minimally cover major illness. Think pre-existing illnesses. Using these fine-print limitations, they guarantee themselves a profit, but you are not protected from bankruptcy and will not be getting the advanced care you need.
They talk about people losing their health insurance plan that they liked under the ACA, but never tell you these plans went away because they did not provide adequate coverage for major illnesses. People liked them because they did not read the fine print and did not realize that the coverage was inadequate. Republicans are attempting to bring these types of plans back, such as those that exclude pre-existing conditions. Insurance salespersons like to promise you the moon, but unless you read the fine print, you are usually only buying coverage for the common cold.
These screaming conservatives like to scare you by ranting about the cost. They refer to a study by the Mercatus Center that concludes Medicare-For-All would increase federal spending by almost $33 trillion during the first 10 years. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported that the National Health Expenditure for 2016 was $3.3 trillion, the last year for which complete date is available. CMS also estimated this would increase at an annual rate of 5.5 percent, reaching $5.7 trillion by 2026. Mercatus Center’s $33 trillion appears to be grossly underestimated. This should be $3.3 trillion compounded by 5.5 percent over 10 years, or $40.98 trillion.
Rather than scaring people with estimated future numbers, let's look at what we know.
In 2016, we collectively paid $3.3 trillion to take care of our health care needs. Where did the money come from? There are only five sources categorized by CMS: the federal government (28.3 percent), households (28.1 percent), private business (19.9 percent), state and local government (16.9 percent) and other private revenue (charities, foundations, grants, etc., at 6.7 percent).
The federal government pays for Medicare and a portion of Medicaid (with the states paying the remainder), Indian Health Services and veterans health services. Households pay for out-of-pocket costs in non-insured individuals, copays and deductibles for insured individuals, part of employer-paid insurance such as dependent insurance and insurance not provided by any other agency. Private business pays a portion of an employee’s insurance. Local and state governments pay their portion for Medicaid, local-run charity hospitals and indigent care. All of this led to a complex and confusing system where the winners are defined as who can manipulate the system to their individual advantage.
This is one of the reasons conservatives do not like Obamacare. The ACA requires that all qualified participants must have a minimum coverage that provides adequate protections for any major health need. Conservatives want to sell stripped down policies that would leave individuals vulnerable to the cost of uncovered major diseases.
Illness is a phenomena that affects everyone at some time in their lives. The cost should be born by individuals. This is a social problem which, if fixed, would provide a social benefit by improved health and productivity.
Health is a moral imperative for any advanced society. Spreading the cost to everyone will reduce cost. Taking the burden off the back of businesses will result in improved productivity and reduced cost of products. Employers might actually think of paying a living wage in place of a benefit that most young employees do not use.
The only rational way of avoiding spiraling costs is Medicare-For-All.
William D. Bezdek of Bakersfield is a retired physician.