From the beginning, the yearning to return was strong and deep. One day, I will return. It will be a purposeful pilgrimage.
The month was September 2001. I had embarked with a friend on a bus tour of the Northeast, which continued into Canada, then back through Washington D.C., and ended with four days in New York City.
We travelled with a group of happy, jovial Australians who enjoyed every aspect of the trip, and who gave me and my companion many enjoyable memories.
I returned home late Saturday night on Sept. 8, 2001. My travel companion and others left the following day, while some booked an extended stay at our hotel situated between the Twin Towers — the Twin Towers Marriott Hotel.
I took Monday off wanting to savor the trip I had enjoyed. Tuesday morning came. Bright and sunny, it seemed to offer a promising day. My plan was to catch up with a colleague regarding a project we had been working on.
We conversed a bit, and knowing I had just returned from New York, he told me a plane hit one of the towers and the tower had just collapsed to the ground. Checking my understanding of what I just heard, I said, “That’s a 120-story building.” He replied, “I know.” Still unbelieving, I corrected him and said, “No, you mean the stories above where the plane struck collapsed,” at which point he simply said, “You better turn on the TV.”
I was struck emotionally numb, feeling little emotion. I even said to a neighbor, “I should feel angry.” I never left my couch, remaining glued to the television hour after hour after hour. Neither eating nor drinking, the words, “I was just there” kept repeating in my mind as I remembered my travel companions who had booked an extended stay at our hotel. It was in the aftermath of those days that a yearning came over me to return one day to what had now become for me a sacred place, the resting place of at least some of my good-natured Australian travel companions and thousands of others.
Finally, in 2014, I returned with a friend to a Marriott hotel just a short walk from the Memorial. Much to my surprise, our room on the 32nd floor looked down on the memorial ponds and the memorial museum — the museum now located where our Twin Towers Marriott Hotel once stood. We spent the first day together at the memorial grounds; I spent the second by myself. I wanted to be alone to remember, to ponder, to grieve, to let those sacred grounds take over my very soul.
On our final evening, my Italian friend and I were preparing to go to Little Italy for dinner. On a whim, while she was in the shower, I let her know that I was going back to the memorial grounds to find the “survivor tree” we had heard so much about but never saw.
A guard pointed me in the right direction. There she was, standing quite unobtrusively, no plaque marking her presence, and with a nondescript simple aluminum fence around her. There were six or seven people standing there in quiet conversation.
When they left, I was alone, pondering the miracle of her survival from a green twig reaching up through the rubble. I wrapped my hand around her lower branch and held it there, feeling a sense of communion with all who had died in her presence. Then with my hand still positioned, I traced the sign of the cross with my thumb, let go and tearfully walked back to the hotel. What a profound, unscripted end to the “pilgrimage” I had long desired.
I returned home feeling a modicum of closure to that fateful day in 2001.
Sister Marie Francis Schroepfer, CSJ is a resident of Bakersfield and is the Associate Director of the Fresno Diocesan Social Justice Ministry.