It seems to get worse and worse. Society has already been wearied with normal troubles of addiction, crime, divorce, homelessness and suicide. And then along comes a virus to show us, "We ain't seen nothin' yet!"
Numbers of those stricken and killed have become as normal as reports of temperature and humidity. So we have adjusted to a new "normal." We have learned to live apart from each other. What could be worse?
How about adding riots to the mix.
Have we all had what we can take? Hold your hats! It gets worse.
Now we are warned about the hurricane season opening up early this year. That means coastal areas in the East will be under further threat. When an alert gets sounded, hundreds of thousands will flee the lowlands and head for the hills. Nowhere can they find the means for a two-week quarantine, giving the virus a chance to resurge as public enemy No. 1.
If there were an Old Testament prophet on the loose these days, he (she?) could have a field day. The message would not be a "Woe unto you!" that's a-coming. It would be of woes already here. The message would again be a "Straighten up and fly right — or else!"
Our society hasn't yet come together to list what needs to be corrected. We're too busy adjusting. It's akin to a distressed family adjusting to a drunken, abusive parent. Adjusting is not sufficient. Changes have to be made. Solutions have to be sought. What problems need solving? The daily newspapers are full of them. Almost all that is reported is a problem.
Though we are not yet like ancient Egypt, our plagues pile up. The message of Moses as prophet then was "Let my people go." Today he would say, for example, "Let my people go from racism." For whites reading this, talk to black friends as I recently did to learn about their experiences of racial abuse. But more than just listening, band with others to make changes. I would challenge the churches of Bakersfield (still divided mainly along racial and ethnic lines) to sponsor sensitizing inter-racial gatherings, large and small, and not just for polite coffee hours with cookies. Do activities like honest sharing!
Also, "Let my people go from economic miseries." Our present "troubles" have hushed the congratulations as to how fine the economy was doing. It was and is fine for just a portion of the population. The troubles have exposed how thin it has been the buffer for many of us from deprivation. Recall the news coverage of cars lined up for miles for free food. Impatient folks that we are, we hate to put up with a line five-people deep at a supermarket. How much duress must those folks been feeling! As society revamps may we keep in mind the deep changes that are needed for masses of people.
History teaches us that the masses don't stay quiet forever. The current riots show us that so many are not just agitated; they are furious, with or without a cause.
One of the pivotal experiences of my lifetime had to do with a church hunger youth rally. We thought it would be helpful for it to be experiential and not just informative. So, after speakers and a film, we broke for lunch in a nearby park. The kids were alerted that theirs would be a sacrificial lunch to sensitize them to what so many in the world would face.
Dutifully, they lined up and got a glop of rice and some murky punch to drink. Well and good. But then a van drove up to the leaders' table and out came boxes of pizzas and bottles of soda. The kids squalled and squawked in complaint. But we assured them they got what they agreed to.
Then it happened. The kids stormed our table and destroyed the food. If they couldn't have any, no one could. I was dumbfounded. Here were average, middle-class church kids reacting so! We shouldn't be surprised then if less blessed people react similarly in life. And I realized: the French Revolution was not just a topic for a European history class. It's a lesson we all need not to forget.
As we reorder society these days, may survival alone not be our goal. May the goal be a place at the table for all. The chance may not come again.
Bob Schwartz, of Bakersfield, was born in New York City, but has spent most of his life in California serving as a pastor.