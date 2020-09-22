We love to take trips. Sometimes for a vacation to the coast to joyously revel in the cool ocean and its bracing breeze. Sometimes to sightsee a natural wonder, such as the Grand Canyon, or the lights and wonders of a city like Paris with the Eiffel Tower and cafes bubbling with coffee and conversation. Sometimes a visit to be with family, as I do when I go to Boston to see my grandchildren as they grow up so quickly.
But how about a very different kind of trip? A pilgrimage, a journey to a sacred place. How about a pilgrimage for peace? To a place we need so much in this time of rancid division, a time when we long for and need understanding, respect and kindness. The place of peace does not mean that we are all the same, that we don’t differ in our beliefs, exercise of freedom and pursuit of the good life. The place of peace is when and where we can come together to listen to each other, to openly, honestly and patiently examine our ways of thinking and being.
Unlike most pilgrimages, this one is not where we physically go but how we think and live, our journey in our minds and hearts. This journey is one we go on in solitude and with others to find the way of living together in peace. It is also a journey with obstacles and temptations.
The phantom of fear is the most powerful obstacle on this pilgrimage — the one that builds a thick, high wall around us, within which it whispers, keeping us from examining ourselves and others. We are fearful that when we talk openly with others about our and their beliefs, we may have to recognize and admit that ours have weaknesses and theirs have strengths. That would mean we might have to change. But we fear doing that. Where would it stop? And how can we live in uncertainty? So we fear going outside the protective walls of our beliefs, and lack the courage to make the pilgrimage for peace.
The innkeeper of ignorance hugs us and promises to keep us safe. It’s as if we can stay in our clean, uncluttered place, the safe, familiar surroundings where we are ignorant of and isolated from criticisms of our beliefs and arguments of other beliefs, where we will not have to risk uncomfortable change. So doing we give in to the temptation to hide from seeking truth, and we refuse to make the pilgrimage for peace.
The brute of bullying swaggers with us when we say we are going on this pilgrimage, so instead of honestly listening to those who differ from us, we try to subdue them by shouting, threatening and trying to impose our beliefs on them by force. Force of personality, of outnumbering them, of repeating loudly the endless slogans and lies of our unexamined beliefs, as though we can overwhelm them, and convert them to our beliefs. Of course doing so makes us a hero to those who share our beliefs, a hero, though, who is fearful of true, respectful interaction with those who differ. By doing so we think we have journeyed on the pilgrimage for peace, when because of our ego’s inability to risk loss we have not.
The dandy of deceit slips slyly along with us when we pose as one who agrees to listen to those who differ from us, only to make them think we are on the pilgrimage when we are not. We are merely there to fool them into seeing us as a courageous person who listens to their beliefs, asks them questions politely, nods when they ask us questions, smiles and orders another coffee for all when we have not opened our minds, have pleased ourselves with our act and have not really gone on the pilgrimage for peace.
The pilgrimage for peace is difficult and not without risks. The risks of openly hearing other beliefs and truly examining our own. Yet without doing this we can never make the pilgrimage for peace, cannot in our communities, country and world live together in respect and kindness. Of course, we will always have our differences, but there is a vast chasm between living in anger, rage and hatred, and hearing our neighbor as ourselves in the place of peace.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.