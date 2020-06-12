From Wikipedia: “Myth is a folklore genre consisting of narratives or stories that play a fundamental role in a society, such as foundational tales or origin myths.”
In the subculture of the police in this country there is a pernicious mythology that we need to address.
I have seen it pop up a lot in various veteran groups, posted by veterans who went on to join various police departments. It has been around since 2004, but was translated into "American Sniper" more recently. It goes like this:
Most people are sheep — innocent and incapable of harming each other. From Dave Grossman's "On Combat," “I mean nothing negative by calling them sheep. To me it is like the pretty, blue robin’s egg. Inside it is soft and gooey but someday it will grow into something wonderful.”
Then there are wolves. In this myth, wolves are inherently evil creatures with constant motivation to attack. “There are evil men in this world and they are capable of evil deeds. The moment you forget that or pretend it is not so, you become a sheep,” Grossman writes.
Finally, there is the sheepdog. The guardian who can be as violent as the wolf but chooses to protect. “But what if you have a capacity for violence, and a deep love for your fellow citizens? Then you are a sheepdog, a warrior, someone who is walking the hero’s path.”
This world view, this foundational myth is widespread in police culture as well as the military. It explains the willingness of some police to use aggressive and unjustified tactics even when on camera. It affects the decision making even of subculture members who don’t consciously subscribe to it. That’s the power of myth.
The division of the world into three parts has enormous consequences. One implication, of course, is that the wolves are always wolves. If they are not committing a crime, right now, they are still deserving of punishment. It also makes it easy to scale someone from shoplifting to murder. Both are the acts of a wolf (there is a category of sheep doing "inadvertent" harm, we’ll get back to that under racism).
Another implication is that the sheep cannot understand the sheepdog, they inherently don’t understand wolves. They are ignorant. Community oversight, do-good reporters, civil servants are all limitations on proper sheepdogging. This part of the myth is something that we are all guilty of because of our love of media that support it.
Finally, the sheepdog is inherently good. Perhaps even saintly. It is not training, procedure or incentives of any kind that make the sheepdog good, he just is. If a sheepdog has apparently done something bad, there is probably an explanation.
Does a sheepdog stop another sheepdog from going too far? Probably not. The assumption is that there must be some reason the sheepdog is inherently good and uses violence because there is a need for violence. Is violence scary or wrong? Not for a sheepdog. That is what makes him different from the sheep, after all. Violence can be enjoyed, celebrated (many of the police memes do this as well).
Worth noting: Sheepdogs don’t just guard, they herd. Sheep that don’t instantly follow the sheepdog’s directions are in the wrong. Stupid, maybe not really part of the herd, maybe wolves in disguise?
Finally, this mythology may not be racist, and defenders can easily show why it isn’t racist with examples, but it allows and encourages racism. The sheep are mostly suburban (where most cops live) and the wolves are in the urban environments where many cops go to work. If you think you are different by nature, and your coworkers of that nature look like you, it’s pretty easy to use color to define the wolves.
In the military, the myth can be problematic, but most service members don’t make individual decisions about the use of force and they don’t get to define the enemy based on their own hunches and prejudices. The police rely more on the individual’s assessment of the situation, and under the influence of the sheepdog myth, that assessment can go very wrong.
Daniel Jeffers grew up in Ridgecrest, joined the Navy and saw the world before returning to Ridgecrest.