It’s true, I am a registered Republican. But it is also true I don’t always vote straight party lines. And I haven’t always been a Republican.
In my younger days I thought I was a Democrat. That’s because my parents were Democrats. They came out of the Great Depression, voted for Franklin D. Roosevelt and my dad worked for one of the “terrible oil companies.” The only reason he didn’t serve in WWII was because he was an insulin dependent diabetic. He did work in the shipyards in the Bay Area as part of his war effort.
I was a senior in high school when John F. Kennedy ran for president and was dazzled by the couple. I couldn’t wait to be 21 to be able to vote for him in the next election. Of course, that didn’t happen. After that, I had zero interest in what was going on in Washington.
In my mid-30s (in the mid-1970s), I had a really good paying job. You could do that in the ‘70s without a college degree! I was flying back from London (from my third European vacation) when a Brit asked me about the “latest Washington scandal” which I knew nothing about because I didn’t care, didn’t follow the news and really didn’t want to know about anything going on that might matter. He shook his head and muttered something about Americans not understanding, about how important what they have really is.
I suppose in today’s vernacular that would be called a “woke” moment. From that moment on I cared – and I was ashamed for where I had been. It took me a few years to change my registration to Republican but change it I did and I have never looked back. Do I like everything the party does? Of course not.
I think an alternative party might be good, but not what you might think. Something both Democrats and Republicans and maybe even Libertarians could agree on. We could call it K.I.S.S. Yes, the initials mean what you think it does (Keep It Simple Stupid).
Revert back to the simple constitution without all the regulation explaining what it means. It is pretty self-explanatory. Let the states rule themselves without interference unless there is real insurrection. Make and keep our armed forces strong for the protection of the U.S. Bring back pride in our nation.
Oops, I sound like a trumpeter of freedom!
Edwina Gay Harlander is a retired bookkeeper.