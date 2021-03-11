Recently there was a deceptive Opinion item dealing with socialism and its “dangers.” It had to do with buying a pair of shoes in Latvia ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Socialism is not freedom," March 7). I’m sure that happened when Latvia was under Russian control with the KGB was lurking in the background. So the economic system then was communism, even though they called themselves a socialistic republic.
I can appreciate the writer’s sad experience. I had comparable ones in visiting family in “socialistic” East Germany. It was a far cry from visits to socialistic Sweden. Buying a pair of shoes there was in a very different economic world. There is a wide difference in the meanings of communism and socialism.
One of the big differences today between Sweden and the U.S. is that one finds little homelessness in Sweden, not as I witnessed it last week in Los Angeles. The writer wrote of freedom and here many people are free to go hungry on a city street and to suck up their pain as they can’t afford a doctor’s visit. Health care for all? That’s socialism. Our system in Sweden would mean many freezing to death, not being able to survive a Swedish winter.
Many proposed new programs here are denounced as being socialistic. But finding social solutions to problems is nothing new to us. Ever hear of a barn-raising? A neighbor has a big need and the whole community responds. Ah, but the government isn’t involved! They said the same thing in FDR's days. How many here would want to give up their Social Security checks? Those who insist on individual initiative may propose that everyone hire their own private policeman. And each home should have its own private generator, private garbage disposal and its own barrel to collect rain water. No way, our society has affirmed. There are many problems we simply cannot handle on our own.
Those are exceptions, it is claimed, to survive in the overly-complicated complexities of modern society. Capitalism! That’s the answer. And for most of us who have some capital to begin with, that makes some sense. But remember that one of the earliest mentions of a socialistic society was in the Book of Acts in the Bible, where in the early church (Acts 4: 32-37) Christians gave into the community fund all that they could and took out all that they really needed. But then someone invented the word "mine" and we were off to the races!
Capitalism — good or bad? A mixture of both. Socialism — good or bad? Again, a mix. Modern life — a mix of socialism and capitalism. How much of either depends on how big is the need and how many are helped. Communism? Tried and proven deadly.
Bob Schwartz, of Bakersfield, was born in New York City, but has spent most of his life in California serving as a pastor.