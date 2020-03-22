Exponents. Here we are, in the midst of the most pertinent exponent lesson we’ll ever have the displeasure of sitting through. However, this time, the bell won’t ring after 55 minutes, freeing us of our mathematical woes. No, COVID-19 is here to stay. We have confirmed cases. Exponents are one of those concepts that can be hard to wrap your brain around. If I save a penny on day one of the month and double my savings each day in 30 days, I will have $5,368,709.12? That is correct.
Gov. Gavin Newsom took to the airwaves Thursday night to announce a stay at home order. Grocery stores are still open, you can go for a bike ride, but whenever possible, you should stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Regardless of where your thoughts fall on these updates locally and by Gov. Newsom, I urge you to consider the exponential reasoning explained here. Further, consider that these figures are reflective of the absolute best case scenarios as our heroic researchers and first responders work tirelessly to discover the truths and care for those affected by this infection. It is my assertion that we must not discount the documented courses of trajectory regarding COVID-19 in China and Italy and begin our community on the path to social distancing procedures immediately.
The below is what our city will look like in just 30 days, if, for the sake of this discussion, one patient tested positive in Bakersfield today and the absolute best case scenario of suggested infection ranges occurs. For every one case confirmed, it is estimated by virologists at Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital that between 10 and 50 exist that are positive for the infection and are unknowingly spreading the virus.
The most conservative estimate of the serious life threatening cases requiring ICU hospitalizations in Bakersfield within the next month is 512 (5 percent of the infected population). That’s if one patient tests positive based on our population of 383,579. As of Friday, we were three confirmed local cases and a visitor to Kern County.
Without social distancing protocols instituted immediately, there will, mathematically speaking, be 1,024 times (not 10 times, 20 times, or even 100 times, but more than 1,000 times) the number of infected people in our city after only 30 days. In this best case scenario, 10,240 Bakersfield residents will be positive for the virus by Easter — unless protocols to slow the spread are put into effect immediately.
The worst case scenario numbers are much larger, with a multiplier of 50 infected per one confirmed case, and the number of ICU critical patients (still assuming, on the lowest side of projections, 5 percent of those infected needing an ICU bed) would be 2,560 in Bakersfield and a total of 51,200 cases in our city alone.
Here is the real problem: as our seven local hospitals stand today, only a limited number of dedicated ICU beds exist. My research of public record indicates the number is currently in the low hundreds. It won’t matter that the majority of the critical care beds will already be occupied by patients not suffering the extreme respiratory distress of COVID-19. The existing non-coronavirus patients will already be receiving monitoring and ventilation by the doctor, a respiratory therapist and nurse each critical care bed requires. Based on those percentages, even in the best case scenario above even if all ICU beds in the city became available and alternative outdoor shelters were in place, how could the system possibly offer those 512 Bakersfield residents needing critical ICU care?
Only if we now, today, put in place the CDC recommendations, including social distancing measures of self quarantine, enhanced infection control in health care settings, long-term financial crisis planning and protocols to temporarily empower residents to impose movement restrictions upon themselves, does our health care system have a chance to weather this. We are all going to have to give up a little to gain a lot in the long run. Why should you limit yourself and your routine if “the odds are in your favor” and you are not in a high risk category? What are the chances we will all know someone very personally that will be affected by this shortage of available care? 100 percent.
Perhaps it won’t be you or one of your children, or even your elderly family members with one of the 5 percent of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization. I’m betting if you’re in a car accident anytime soon, your doctor will have been working 18 hour days for the last months because it was required to care for patients.
Further complicating things, if you or someone you care about needs a ventilator to survive, hospitals overseas are already reporting shortages and attempting to acquire more vents. Here in the U.S., hospital staff and administrators are working tirelessly in attempting to find what they can get their hands on. What if your elderly and ailing parent suffering from diabetes or a stroke goes into distress and may not receive care because the doctors, as widely reported in Italy, are having to make battlefield triage judgment calls on which patients have the best survival chances. In this triage scenario your elderly mom might not get the upper end of that argument when entering the emergency department next to a healthy 40-year-old father of three.
The triage choices that Italian medical professionals are having to make are unfathomable, and they are happening now. It’s not just the elderly who are succumbing to this virus; the immunocompromised cancer patients or bone marrow recipients may not receive the specialized care required for their treatments to continue, let alone be successful. All of the above is currently happening in Italy, which had roughly the same number of infections we have today in the United States, just weeks ago. We must start today.
Above all, let us be kind and empathetic toward one another as we travel this contagion path as a community.
Tamara Clark is a mother to three sons, wife to a local fire captain first responder and 15-year veteran mathematics instructor.