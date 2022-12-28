JOHN PRYOR (2).jpg

John Pyror

 John Pyror

Glenn Pomeroy’s Community Voices (“Keep families, homes safe from earthquakes,” Dec. 21) is outstanding in terms of the need for each of us to prepare for the long overdue magnitude 8-plus earthquake on the San Andreas Fault. Yet there is still another major risk for which we need to prepare. It’s a risk not experienced since 1859 — “shockingly” parallel to the date of our last major earthquake of 1857.

Fortunately, much of the preparation for an earthquake is similar to this unique risk.

John Pryor earned the national professional designation of ARM — Associate in Risk Management — of the Insurance Institute of America in Pennsylvania. Subsequently, he served nine years on that institution’s national board of trustees, of which the majority of members were and continue to be major insurance company CEOs.