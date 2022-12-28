Glenn Pomeroy’s Community Voices (“Keep families, homes safe from earthquakes,” Dec. 21) is outstanding in terms of the need for each of us to prepare for the long overdue magnitude 8-plus earthquake on the San Andreas Fault. Yet there is still another major risk for which we need to prepare. It’s a risk not experienced since 1859 — “shockingly” parallel to the date of our last major earthquake of 1857.
Fortunately, much of the preparation for an earthquake is similar to this unique risk.
As a risk management consultant, my counsel to family and organizational clients has been focused principally on risks caused by nature — earthquakes, floods, wildfires, etc. — plus more recent man-caused events of lesser yet still severe magnitude They include active shooters, riots, civil commotions, looting, etc.
However, a little-known and seldom reported catastrophic risk is emerging — rapidly — at a higher probability of occurrence than ever before.
I’m alluding to the risk of an EMP attack by an enemy nation. This risk has never been more pronounced. EMP is a synonym for electromagnetic pulse. It is created when an atomic bomb is detonated over an area at a high altitude. (It can also be caused naturally by a “solar flare,” which is what occurred in 1859, referred to as the Carrington Event.)
Unlike an earthquake, an EMP causes neither injuries nor fatalities. It damages none of our homes or business properties. What it causes is total destruction of our civilian electrical grid.
I’m advised our military grid is “shielded” to prevent such an outcome — but Congress is unwilling to fund similar risk reduction efforts for the rest of us. (The preamble to our Constitution says our federal government’s primary role includes “to provide for the common defense” — so, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, are you listening?)
Until shielding is provided to our civilian grid, the loss of electrical power would be devastating and long-term. Months, not days. Power provided our homes and businesses would be zero. Most cars on our freeways would come to an abrupt standstill. Deliveries and other supply-chain transportation would stop. Store shelves would soon empty. Thousands would eventually die due to starvation, lack of access to critical medications and other indirect consequences.
Other examples beyond the risk of an EMP include our current dependency on other countries for essential electronic and solar devices and components, oil and gas production, etc. — as enemy nations can prohibit exports of such products to the U.S.
The preceding describes the first step in the risk management process — risk identification and measurement. Measurements would be “catastrophic” and “incalculable” in this instance, of course.
- Risk elimination.
- Risk mitigation.
- Risk transfer (to others including insurers).
- Risk assumption.
Absent shielding by Congress, an EMP risk cannot be eliminated. It cannot be commercially insured nor otherwise transferred. It can only be assumed with efforts to mitigate its adverse effects. So, preparation is the key to our personal and organizational survival.
These steps become essential:
- To protect electronic equipment, construct a “Faraday cage” (see internet for more details).
- Lots of prepackaged food with a shelf life of 20 years should be purchased and stored — with large bottles of water, of course.
- Prescribed medications should be on hand for as far into the future as current regulations permit.
- To communicate with family members, you may want to invest about $20 each (as I did recently) in a solar-powered device that enables you to recharge the batteries in the mobile phones of all family members.
- A solar-powered portable generator can restore power in your home or business.
These and similar preparations also will be of great importance to you in the event of other disasters — natural or man-made. Solar-powered devices take on great value. (Fuel storage in your garage is an added risk you should avoid.) Multiple sources for solar devices are easily found on the internet.
Prepare sooner. Later may be too late!
John Pryor earned the national professional designation of ARM — Associate in Risk Management — of the Insurance Institute of America in Pennsylvania. Subsequently, he served nine years on that institution’s national board of trustees, of which the majority of members were and continue to be major insurance company CEOs.