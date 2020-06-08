It happened on May 17. A 74-year-old South Korean legal permanent resident took his own life at Mesa Verde, a GEO-run federal ICE detention facility in Bakersfield.
In 1998, Choung Woon Ahn, like countless others before him, came to the United States from South Korea seeking a life reflective of his God-given inherent dignity as a person.
Some years later, he committed a crime for which he was convicted and sentenced to eight years at Solano State Prison. He served his full term and, having paid his debt to society, he should have enjoyed the freedom of every other individual released from prison. But that was not to be for Mr. Ahn. This gentleman who, according to his brother, had many regrets and much remorse, was brought to Mesa Verde to await deportation.
According to a Los Angeles Times article, Choung had a history of health issues — lung cancer, diabetes, hypertension, heart attacks and mental health issues.
Given his multiple health problems and the current COVID-19 threat, attorneys in the San Francisco Bay area pleaded for his release into the arms of his family, but to no avail; those pleas were denied.
Mr. Ahn — with his known history of suicidal attempts — was nonetheless placed in isolation at Mesa Verde. We know the rest of the story: this South Korean immigrant, our brother who walked among us for 74 years, took his own life on May 17.
At 9 p.m., on May 21, a group came together on the sidewalk in front of Mesa Verde to honor the man who, by all indicators, should not have been taken to the detention facility. A small memorial altar was set up with his picture, flowers and lighted candles. Through the written testimony of some of those on the inside, he was remembered as a kind and gentle person who even in their confinement managed to bring joy into their lives — sometimes in whimsical and playful ways.
But this story is not just about Choung Woon Ahn. It is a story of a very broken immigration system that has become increasingly hostile and inhumane in recent years, amid anti-immigrant rhetoric against those very individuals who help drive the economic engine of prosperity in our country.
GEO-run federal ICE detention centers have a well-documented history of offenses against the human dignity of detainees. Jose Gaspar in his Feb. 3 column referenced three reports documenting that history of offenses in GEO ICE facilities (“JOSE GASPAR: GEO dangles money carrot in front of McFarland city officials”).
It does not matter who one is or where they are from; why they are here, or how they got here — or even what they did once here. Even in confinement, each person is entitled to be treated in a humane manner reflective of their rights and of their dignity; a God-given dignity given to each and all that can never be erased; a dignity that can never be taken away. Document after document tells the story of GEO-run ICE facilities falling egregiously short of humane treatment of those under their watch.
The tragic circumstances surrounding Choung Woon Ahn’s death testify to this fact: All is not well inside Mesa Verde. We must work hard to change this. Oversight authority — federal, state and local — should hold these facilities accountable to GEO’s own publicly proclaimed standards regarding the care of those under their watch. And GEO itself must make sure that those with whom they contract for services adhere to those same standards of care.
We may not be able to change overnight our broken and worsening immigration system, but we can demand that each detainee be treated humanely and with a respect that honors their dignity as persons — without exception.
Sister Marie Francis Schroepfer, CSJ, is the associate director of Social Justice Ministry for the Catholic Diocese of Fresno.