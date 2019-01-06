It’s not about Trump. It isn’t about Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell or Ryan. It’s about us (U.S.).
Polls have shown that Americans are not happy with the direction of the country. That’s a vague statement, but over 80 percent of the population says it is either angry or dissatisfied with the government, according to a Monmouth University poll. Polls conducted during the Obama era show similar numbers. According to Gallup, “74 percent (expressed) dissatisfaction” in 2014. Something is wrong!
Not since the Civil War have Americans been more divided. Size of government, global warming, gun control, taxes, freedom of speech, nearly on all subjects people cannot agree on solutions. Worse, rather than talk about it, there is anger and hostility.
The United States Constitution provided for a very limited federal government. Government is responsible to print currency, provide for a mail service and defend the country from foreign aggression. Beginning in the 1930s, the federal government began to grow. It took on more responsibility and took rights away from individual citizens and states.
Social Security, welfare, education, global warming, the EPA and hundreds of programs have been added to the role and under the direction of the feds. This is not to argue the value or these programs. It’s only an observation. Federal power has grown unchecked for nearly a century. This was a major fear of the Founding Fathers.
Former President Ronald Reagan tried to control government spending and government growth. But it stalled after he left office. A group of people in the Republican Party have been looking for another Reagan.
Former President George H. W. Bush did not offer to continue Reagan’s term. Former President George W. Bush was not a true conservative. The party found failure with candidate Bob Dole. Sen. John McCain endorsed President Obama (When a lady asked a leading question during a town hall meeting during his run for president, McCain interrupted to state that Obama was a good man and a good leader). People said that if Mitt Romney attacked Obama like he did Trump, he may have had more support.
When Republicans put their faith in leaders who proved to be “establishment” leaders, the party failed, according to conservatives. This led to the election of President Donald Trump. It’s not so much Trump, but what he represents. With all of the criticism surrounding him, his base still supports his agenda. That is, to make government smaller and less intrusive into individual lives in America. He continues to address border security. And, he continues to grow the economy.
Again, this is not about who is right or wrong. It’s an observation.
There is another group of people who desire a larger federal government. They do not object to a higher cost of living. For a promised trade-off, or a symbolic gesture, they are willing to pay more for gasoline, electricity and natural gas. They support higher taxes.
Attempting to move the country into renewable energy is a worthy goal, no matter the cost. The ruling class, state and federal bureaucrats, backed by elected officials, to gain more control of individual freedom is almost a stated goal.
Leadership in this group wants to control the kind of car people drive. Higher room temperatures in the summer and lower temperatures in the winter are being forced upon people with energy price controls.
A portion of this group of voters wants to eliminate plastic bags and plastic straws. There is a suggestion to limit the size of a soft drink someone can purchase. Restricting water usage is desirable. And these people believe that medical care should be directed by the government — a single-payer program.
For the third time, this is not to argue who is right and who is wrong. Half of American voters believe they are right, and the other half are wrong. American leadership is representing the American voter.
Unlike other times of disagreement, now some people want to restrict freedom of speech. Violence has erupted when two groups, with different goals, congregate in the same place. In some instances, police are ordered not to interfere.
Rather than argue, both sides should educate themselves more about their side of the issues.
H. Steven Cronquist has been a local independent insurance broker since 1974. He teaches continuing education (CE Classes) to other insurance industry licensed agents and brokers.