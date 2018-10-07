Among the great challenges in public service is having a list of things clearly in need of greater investment, with little to no ability to raise the bar on that investment. I want to recommend increasing the Sheriff’s budget by at least $20 million dollars, annually, to address recruitment and retention challenges within the department, and to put additional law enforcement on our streets. I have run the numbers and that is what it would take.
I want to strengthen our code compliance efficacy and change the game on the offerings of our parks and libraries. I want to bolster our work on economic development and job creation. I want to attack a homeless problem that is getting progressively worse by the month.
Clearly, these are areas in need of additional investment.
I have no doubt that the Board of Supervisors would welcome these recommendations. They are priority issues. However, they understand why I cannot, at this time.
We are addressing a General Fund deficit initially created by a significant drop in property tax revenue due to oil prices. That revenue loss was compounded by the rising cost of doing business (labor, capital, material, utilities, maintenance and State mandates), along with a lack of growth in other revenue sources; sales tax revenue is lower today than it was 10 years ago. We have worked very hard to get 60 percent of the deficit resolved, and by the end of 2020, we plan to have cut spending by $40 million.
However, the cuts we are making must be put into context with the additional investment we so desperately need, and frankly, investment that people in communities across this county deserve.
To operate within current financial constraints while also addressing issues in our sheriff’s office, I would have to recommend a budget that cuts all other General Fund departments by 35 percent. That would have catastrophic consequences and is not something I would suggest. I also will not recommend spending down county reserves to reckless levels in order to address ongoing operational issues.
These realities are the reason supervisors have taken the extraordinary step of sending a question to voters this November, at the urging of Sheriff Donny Youngblood. That question: Would you support paying one penny more on the dollar in general purpose sales tax to improve vital services in the county’s Unincorporated areas, such as public safety and protection, code enforcement and park improvements, with the oversight of a taxpayer advisory committee made up of Unincorporated Area residents?
Sheriff Youngblood believes the $35 million in additional General Fund revenue generated by this increase in sales tax will help him put more deputies on the streets, in addition to bolstering needed investment in other areas such as code enforcement, economic development, parks, libraries and our growing homeless problem. Voters interested in the future of our county should make a well-informed decision.
Ryan J. Alsop is the Chief Administrative Officer for Kern County.