In his draft decision striking down Roe v. Wade, Justice Samuel Alito wrote: “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision … any such right must be deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition and implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.”
I have been active in churches all my life, have listened to the arguments of pro-life/anti-choice (PLAC) supporters and have read the many Bible scriptures cited by these advocates.
Nevertheless, I can’t for the life of me find the source of Christian PLAC supporters’ fervent convictions. As with so many moral arguments (e.g., past justifications for slavery), one can find biblical scripture friendly to the PLAC cause if you begin the search with a bias toward what you already believe. The scriptural support for the PLAC position, however, is objectively weak at best and not compelling to anyone, Christian or otherwise, not so predisposed.
The biblical case for the PLAC position can best be summarized by adapting Alito’s words:
“The Bible makes no explicit reference to abortion, and no such prohibition is implicitly asserted by any biblical passage. (To be morally compelling) any such prohibition must be deeply rooted in Christianity’s history and tradition and implicit in the concept of morality.”
Let’s begin with explicit references to abortion. Jesus spoke on many moral issues that were important in his time and ours, especially the moral treatment of the weak — widows, orphans, children (post-born, not “pre-born), prisoners, foreigners, the hopeless and the sick. Not a single sermon, parable, beatitude or encounter mentions abortion. The rest of the New Testament is silent as well.
The only explicit reference to abortion can be found in the Old Testament. Numbers 5 describes the appropriate torture for a woman accused of adultery against her husband … a trial like those endured by medieval witches. The accused is forced to drink a poison that may cause miscarriage. If she is guilty, she will miscarry, but “if she has not made herself impure,” she will not.
There are no other explicit references to abortion in the Bible. Not one. If you look for “Thou shalt not abort,” you’ll never find it.
The rest of the case against abortion is weaved together using threads of teaching on other moral matters, including: 1) God created every person; 2) God cares about and knows you; 3) thou shalt not kill. But there are exceptions ... for example, you may smash the children of your enemies against the rocks and cut their babies out of their pregnant wives; 4) God judges you and the nation by how you treat the weakest among you; and 5) Children are a blessing … unless they’re your enemies'.
The Catholic church has historically included ensoulment as part of the abortion debate. Ensoulment is the notion that God sends a soul to unite with a material body, creating a human person with moral rights and responsibilities. For many opposed to abortion, ensoulment occurs at conception — the moment an egg is fertilized. This conviction allows PLACs to invoke terms like “pre-born children” and preach about protecting human life when referring to an undifferentiated blob of cells.
Pro-choice advocates also believe in the sanctity of human life, especially post-born life (e.g., gun control, childhood poverty). Most, however, are not convinced that personhood begins at conception.
Some challenges to ensoulment at conception are found in embryonic development. Over half of all fertilized eggs fail to implant in the uterus after conception, leading to spontaneous abortion. Where do these days-old souls go? Identical twins are formed after the original fertilized egg undergoes one or more cell divisions. Do twins, therefore, share one soul? If not, at what point does the second twin become ensouled, and who keeps the original soul? There are also cases of vanishing twin syndrome, where identical twins are formed, then one is absorbed into the mother and remaining twin. Where does the second soul go? Will we reunite with day-old zygote-souls in heaven? What will we talk about?
In theocracies, authorities with strong convictions and weak moral arguments impose their beliefs on others and deny citizens their human rights. In our modern liberal democracy, we should expect better.
Steve Bacon is a psychology professor and longtime resident of Bakersfield.