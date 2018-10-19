Samuel Huntington of Harvard in 1994 wrote an article in Foreign Affairs about how well or not well civilizations bump up against each other in an ever-shrinking, ever more tightly connected world.
He expanded his article to book-length in 1996 in which he described eight distinct regional civilizations encompassing all mankind: The West (American/European), Russian/Orthodox, Chinese/Asian, Indian, Islamic, Japanese, Latin American and African. For some reason he neglected Polynesian. The basic idea is that each of these civilizations has its own distinctive ways of viewing the world and living within it.
At least that was his view from 30,000 feet. If you zoom down like in a Google map to the granular level, the picture is a bit more fuzzed-up. America is not entirely European in its worldviews and in its vastly different history, yet they are merged as archetypically Western. Furthermore, at the granular level you can find many examples of “civilization enmeshment.” In America, and especially here in Kern County, if sensitized, you can spot distinct micro-civilizations that are as distinct from each other as Chinese Confucianism is from bumptious American.
It’s all too easy for a member of the majority class to lose sight of all the other (unkindly treated?) minority classes comprising America and to assume that we Americans are all alike. And we think we should all be able to get along nicely when in fact there are issues to rectify and overcome. We can also become impatient with minority classes whom we think should be farther along in their “getting over it” than they are given their history of injury and what they did as an historical culture to survive the agony of it. Individual and cultural memories of being wronged die hard, and when agony is a major feature of individual and collective memory, getting over it requires major two-way mental and social effort.
At the individual level, you cannot imagine how complex the human mind is, and how the brain forms complex neural circuitry as it develops from infancy through childhood into adolescence and beyond. Brains get fixedly wired by experience over time, and in some cases, instantly wired when trauma is severe enough. These are the circuits that create the world you perceive, deeply feel, live and love in. These circuits are neither easily nor quickly restructured. Bad memories linger and haunt.
When the painful memories are collectively grounded, those joined by them by shared suffering find themselves living in an existential set-apart universe mostly unseen and uncomprehended by the surrounding majority. That universe of injured people fosters the establishment of a nuanced self-contained, self-sustaining, self-protecting “civilization” of its own, with its unique and distinct core motives, customs, codes, beliefs, values, activities, rituals and institutions (concrete and abstract) that give meaning, purpose, direction and structure to day-to-day living.
The majority thinks we should all be one big happy family. Painfully mistreated minorities think and know otherwise. With the sudden emergence of extreme bigotry and racism we are seeing today, minority pain-memories get abruptly re-lit; wounds on their way toward healing are torn open, and healing is set back for a generation or more. This will be just one of many unhappy legacies of our current administration.
We of the majority culture need to put on a pair of glasses and insert a pair of hearing aids to clearly see and hear the people of the minority civilizations among us. We think we see, hear and understand; but we don’t. It is on the majority to reach out and be understanding of the harm done historically and the harm being done presently by the racism and bigotry of administrative actions and speeches. If our minority brothers and sisters don’t see and feel our reach-out, we’ll see continued reversals of progress. We’ve now a longer way to go than before.
Brik McDill, PhD. of Bakersfield is a retired psychologist.