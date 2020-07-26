Given all the social upheaval and after reading a Community Voices piece by a fellow Driller, ("COMMUNITY VOICES: We need our police in schools, and more mental health professionals," July 7), I am moved to share some of my experiences and input.
I am unfamiliar with the “riot” in the '70s, but I am painfully aware of the pervasive and cyclic nature of “racial” tensions that precede riots and protests. As a senior in 1981-82, I was allowed to drive to school after three years of being bused to Bakersfield High School. I noticed, as did my friends, that during lunch many students who drove parked in the lot north of the cafeteria. During lunch, students would eat while sitting on the beds of their trucks or inside their cars; socializing, playing music and having a good time.
I decided to park there too, and enjoy lunch with friends like my fellow Drillers. Unfortunately, this was not embraced by all as tensions rose around us taking part in the same activity. These tensions fell along “racial” lines, attracting the attention of the administration and security. I was singled out as being the instigator of this “disturbance” as I/my parents received a letter from the principal stating that if it continued, I “… could be arrested and charged with inciting a riot.” This was, of course, never the reason for our inadvertent trespass into an area where we could not enjoy the same privileges as others. As a result of our trespass and the racial tensions, the parking lot was closed to all during the lunch period and later the area was fenced.
Juxtapose the aforementioned letter with a previous letter (March 1982) I received following our basketball team’s Valley Championship season. “I think each of you sensed the almost incredible affection that our student body and adult community had for you ... you have carried yourselves with grace and dignity. BHS is a better place for having had you as its student.” Obviously the “incredible affection” from the student body waned when I trespassed in “their” parking lot. I guess I should “just shut up and dribble.”
As an educator for the last 30 years, I think I can justifiably say that the handling of this parking lot issue was a missed opportunity for a teachable moment.
If this incident happened today, I would hope that it would be handled differently. That the leadership and staff would be equipped to intentionally address the root cause of these “racial” tensions. That a social justice lens would be used and students would be instructed to address their biases. Closing down the parking lot did not address the root cause; it was a quick solution to a systemic problem.
Since hope is not a strategy, I propose that in an effort to address the systemic cyclic racial tension in the Kern High School District, the leadership, beginning with the Board of Trustees (administration, certificated and classified staff), participate in comprehensive training on implicit bias and social justice. This training should not be done perfunctorily (two hour trainings), in an effort to check a box and satisfy provisions of a lawsuit.
Then the KHSD should take the lead in implementing the approved state Board of Education’s Ethnic Studies model curriculum. This would help our students navigate “racial” issues and the misinformation that too many receive.
General principles of the Ethnic Studies curriculum are as follows:
• Encourage cultural understanding of how different groups have struggled and worked together
• Promote critical thinking and rigorous analysis of history, systems of oppression and the status quo in an effort to generate discussions on futurity and imagine new possibilities.
• Include course outlines that allow for ethnic studies to be taught as a standalone elective or integrated into an existing course
• Provide examples of different methods of instruction and pedagogical approaches; (My book suggestion: "Culturally Responsive Teaching and the Brain" by Zaretta Hammond)
As for the call to defund the KHSD Police Department, I agree that we should have officers on campus, the caveat being that officers should be dedicated to protecting and serving the district, students and staff. I fondly remember the BHS “investigator,” Mr. Warner, speaking with me about the parking lot issue and potential consequences. He empathized with my stance, while providing wise counsel to keep me safe and cognizant of my future.
I have had the privilege of working with KHSD officers (16 years) who are exemplary school resource officers. I recall one that arranged for staff to be trained in dealing with special education students, specifically autistic students. He also presented de-escalation techniques, using Verbal Judo, to fellow officers and deans. This is the type of officer that is needed, one that has a passion for learning and recognizes that we are dealing with students who need to be nurtured, chastised (corrected out of love) and protected.
Officers should attend comprehensive bias training, with certified trainers (not one that would refer to a group of Lamont men as “Julio’s”), and be receptive to restorative practices. The police department should not be a retirement step for other agencies and friends that are non-active officers. Training would help officers recognize if a student is not processing commands or directions and prompt them to seek out alternative methods when a student’s actions do not pose an immediate threat to the safety of others.
I attended a training once where the presenter gave an example of institutional racism. Referencing the Starbucks incident in Philadelphia, she asserted that it was one thing to have a biased employee call the police on African Americans waiting on their guest, but when the institution that exists to protect and serve validates those biases by arresting the two men, that is institutional racism.
KHSD leadership must be intentional in not perpetuating institutional racism. Leadership should not use the police department for its own biased reasons, and officers/staff who exhibit integrity should not be pushed out by those that lack integrity and have bias agendas. Media must also check its culpability when presenting one side of an issue, and when the truth is revealed failing to exonerate the victims of bias and institutional racism. This takes integrity for all concerned, and I challenge all of the aforementioned to exhibit this integrity.
There are exemplary employees and officers within the KHSD, but if the leadership is not equipped to use a social justice lens and intentionally be anti-racist, we will miss more teachable moments while students and staff suffer.
Otis Jennings was born in Bakersfield and started working for the Kern High School District in 1990. He supports education as as a liberating tool.