Remember when mechanics, teachers, carpenters, nurses and waitresses crashed the financial system, took millions in bonuses, and got a taxpayer bailout? Me neither (paraphrased from and apologies to F. Alakbarov). The great financial crisis (GFC), a global affair, is turning 10. Ten years old, but judging by the Eurozone/Japanese ongoing monetary support programs, still nursing.
Per blogger M.N. Gordon, “The facts, as far as we can tell, are that we are presently living in a land of extreme confusion. The genesis of this confusion is today’s fake money system. And the destructive effects of this fake money system have spread out like a virus into nearly all aspects of daily life.” More on this in a few minutes.
As we reset the GFC and what happened then, in between and where we are now, some review is in order. Many cling to the idea that the events of 2007-08 were the result of shady credit tactics in the U.S. housing markets along with abundant cheap money that inflated a classic debt bubble in the housing market. Then the bubble burst, as they do, and that was that.
Two simple themes are evident. One is that the 2008 GFC was a debt driven affair, with Wall Street derivatives being a major mechanism. Two, the applied remedy for the crisis was more debt. An aside, the architects of point one, who foresaw the bubble not in the least, are generally the same geniuses who designed and are implementing point two. In the aftermath of the GFC, developed-economy central banks (U.S., UK, Euro Zone, Japan and China) have minted some $20 trillion to fix things. Alongside this global governments have tripled their debt levels to boot (a $63 trillion increase).
Rational people ought to ask what all this imaginary money and new debt may have achieved, and at what cost? Except very few ask such things, as even in perfect lighting the “recovery” appears subpar. To wit, real U.S. GDP annual growth from 1954-1972 was on average 3.8 percent. The last 12 years has averaged 1.4 percent. Commentators and political cheerleaders instead point out the lofty stock market and would have us believe things are so bright we need sunglasses. The same above rational people might also ask if debt levels matter at all for the federal government or the central bank. If not, then the money and debt expansions should have been multiples larger. Holy smokes, everyone in America could get large bonuses, every year!
Many a Federal Reserve official along with co-opt financiers has proclaimed that the Fed and the U.S. government saved us from an all-out financial collapse. I believe them, for a change, as the music temporarily stopped 10 years ago. Stopped in this case meaning that officials were looking into the abyss of miss-matched asset values and liabilities and didn’t like what they saw. They therefore can’t like what they presently see, hence keep the music playing.
An example: In today’s marketplace, the purchaser of a 10-year U.S. Treasury $1,000 bond receives a 3 percent coupon. At maturity, the (uncompounded) interest and principal would be $1,300, in 2028 dollars. Adjusting for today’s inflation rate, 2 percent (annual loss of purchasing power), the holder receives $900, in 2018 dollars. No thinking investor would buy this bond, and lock in a loss, a loss susceptible to increases due to higher future inflation rates. And yet, quite obviously there is demand for these bonds and there are various reasons for this. My point is that these reasons are seemingly beyond the vision of most of us, likely found in balance sheet statement footnotes. An abby-normal, parallel reality one supposes. That said, astute observers 10 years ago pointed out that punishing savers with ultra-low interest rates for the benefit of borrowers is financial folly. I suspect that in the following 10 years, we get to find out why.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield.