This is in response to Anna Smith's column ("We are in crisis mode") that appeared in the Californian on Sept. 24. I generally agree with the content of the article, but I think the author uses it to push Measure N in the upcoming election.
Measure N calls for a 1 percent sales tax increase, the funds going to local police and fire departments. While I’ll stop short of a no vote, I am concerned about the suggestion that diverting $50 million towards the police will fix the homeless problem. I agree police and fire departments in Bakersfield are understaffed and underfunded, but I think the author is going about these problems from the wrong end. The key to reducing these problems is to focus on the homeless problem first.
I also don’t think you can have any meaningful discussion about these issues without including the third component linked to them. I am speaking about the drug problem in this city. I think the writer stops short in discussing solutions other than a yes vote on Measure N. There should be more strategy than that. Crime, homelessness and drug usage are all interrelated. Reduce one and the others are bound to decline. The one you need to target, though, is homelessness.
This is an oversimplification to a very complex problem, but you can lump the homeless into three broad categories. First, those that are homeless by choice. Free spirits who aren’t defined by the norms of society. Small in number, they tend to always be on the move. Since they are homeless by choice, there isn’t a lot that can be done, nor does there need to be. They are a transient population and really aren’t a part of the problem.
Next, homeless by circumstance, people living paycheck-to-paycheck. A job loss, a major expense, came out badly in a divorce and suddenly they found themselves on the streets. Give them the tools to get back on their feet and most will. This means temporary affordable housing, job assistance, financial counseling. The main thing is give them hope.
Next are the institutionally homeless, which can be broken into two groups. Many have fried their brain with drugs. Also, people with moderate/severe psychological disorders, veterans with PTSD, people born with psychological and/or mental disorders, i.e. autism, retardation, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorders.
The VA should help our vets, but these men and women have fallen through the cracks. The VA needs to step up but much of the problem is due to a lack of funding.
At one time many in this group would have been institutionalized as they are incapable of caring for themselves. Funding is again the issue and many of the institutions no longer exist leaving these people with nowhere else to go. Comparing the cost of these institutions versus the cost of dealing with the homeless problem might make an argument for bringing them back.
Note, I have identified three groups making up more than half of the homeless population. The solutions I suggest cost money but none of that money needs go to the police. That brings us to the remaining institutionally homeless, those that are addicted to alcohol and drugs. They probably make up a large portion of the crime problem. Robberies, car theft, burglary, all to fuel their habit. Here an increased police presence would be most beneficial. But we cannot turn a blind eye and focus on this comparatively small group simply because they make the most noise.
Use some or all that money to supplement the police but, as a community, we need to step up and help those that are out of options. Bakersfield prides itself on helping others, yet the largest, most visible group is not accorded that same spirit. We should be setting the example for solving these problems but instead we are fumbling in the dark looking for answers.
Konrad Knoeferl has been working as a machinist for 39 years, specializing in the oil industry for 36. He has also been investing in properties in and around Bakersfield.