This is in response to the column by Ms. Cecilia Castro, an education and policy director for the Dolores Huerta Foundation ("Hold the KHSD accountable", Sept. 20). She blamed almost everyone employed by the Kern County High School District for the dismissal of students who can't seem to follow the rules. I wonder why that occurs.
Could it be the parents, who didn't assume the responsibilities of being a parent when they brought that child into the world? Discipline and training begins at a young age. How does Ms. Castro expect high school teachers to teach their class when there are disruptive students in the room? I certainly don't think that it is the teachers job to discipline students. I don't know about everyone else, but I sent my kids to school to learn everything they could learn and get a good education so they could move on in life. I told my kids "going to school" was their job for that period of their life. Just like it was their parent's job to provide a home, food, clothes, etc.
The high school district did not create discipline problems. Teachers go into teaching because they enjoy being with children and teaching them how to function "in the world." These problems, cussing at teachers, refusing to follow instructions, disrupting class, were brought to class by the students. If they don't want to follow the rules, they should be suspended and/or sent to Continuation School. That behavior isn't acceptable in the workplace and shouldn't be acceptable in our schools. Furthermore, it's not fair to students who are attentive and want to learn.
Ms. Castro uses words like "targeting" certain students, claims racial equity in our schools and "holding KHSD accountable." What about holding the parents accountable for their son's or daughter's behavior that has resulted in suspension? That's where the accountability lies. If children aren't taught in the home environment by parents, adults who supposedly love them, how to behave, they aren't going to automatically follow instructions or get along with others as a teenager or an adult. Look at what's happening in this country today.
Ms. Castro and the Dolores Huerta Foundation need to "cease and desist" their actions toward the high school district and let it do its job of graduating young men and women who want to further their education and/or training so they can obtain employment and look forward to the future.
Betsy Gosling is a a retired Kern County employee, a mother and grandmother of three.