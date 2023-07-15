offshore wind farm.jpg

Turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish company, Orsted, off the coast of Block Island, R.I. on Oct. 17, 2022. Hundreds of offshore wind developers and experts gathered in Rhode Island to talk about the future of clean energy— how to grow the offshore wind industry and address shared challenges.

 David Goldman / AP

Red tape has become an unwitting accomplice to climate change.

Too often, clean energy projects needed to end our carbon dependence and protect our environment become bogged down by permitting and legal quagmires.