makeshift tent.jpg

A person sits in a makeshift tent along a barbed wire fence near Highway 99 in southwest Fresno on Feb. 11, 2022. The fence blocks out a grass area that used to be a homeless encampment.

 Larry Valenzuela / For CalMatters/CatchLight Local

Robbie, our young patient at the county hospital in San Mateo, believed his parents were trying to poison him.

He refused to come into the house and foraged in the neighbors’ garbage cans for all his meals. Nevertheless, since he was able to survive on garbage, he was judged no longer in need of treatment.