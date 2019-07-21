You may have heard of Dolores Huerta, famed farm labor activist and co-founder of the United Farm Workers Union. But have you heard of the Dolores Huerta Foundation? Maybe, or maybe not; however, if you’re a California taxpayer, you ought to become familiar with it, because you’re paying for it.
Recently, The Bakersfield Californian ran a story describing millions of dollars in new subsidies for this organization under Gov. Newsom’s new budget (“Dolores Huerta Foundation receives shot in the arm from state budget,” July 3). According to the story, “The foundation will receive $2 million from the state for three years” in order to "help increase civic engagement" among the state's youth.
On its face, this seems non-controversial; getting young people involved in government is a noble goal. However, when you take a look at the Dolores Huerta Foundation, you’ll find a political-driven operation that should not receive state funds.
For starters, the organization’s founder, Dolores Huerta, has been a champion of the political left for decades. In last year’s midterm elections, for instance, Huerta was out on the campaign trail stumping for Democrats nationwide.
As a private citizen, she’s perfectly entitled to her beliefs and actions under the First Amendment. However, when her supposedly "non-partisan” organization ends up receiving state funding, we should all take a skeptical look.
Take a look at Huerta’s claim to fame - the United Farm Workers of America. This organization has repeatedly sought to expand its influence at the expense of the farm workers they supposedly represent.
For instance, several years ago the UFW tried to impose a disastrous new labor contract on Fresno farm workers, whom the union had abandoned for decades. This contract would have lowered the worker’s take-home pay and restricted their rights. The workers voted the union out overwhelmingly, but rather than respect their voices, the union dragged them to court for five years before a judge thankfully ordered the votes honored.
There's more. Members of the legislature backed up the union, and the state Agricultural Labor Relations Board spent some $10 million in their effort to use the UFW to silence farm workers who sought to have their voice heard in the labor process.
It gets worse. Despite the fact that Huerta's UFW tried to force farm workers into an agreement that would have reduced their pay, lawmakers in Sacramento have now turned around and given Huerta's other organization taxpayer money to promote “civic engagement.” However, a quick look at its website indicates that this organization is more engaged in political activism than non-partisan civic education.
If a private organization wants to champion a set of beliefs or engage youth in a certain way, that’s fine. However, they should not be receiving money from taxpayers who may not agree with their agenda.
Obviously, there are things that our state should be spending money on, and I don’t mind my tax dollars going to things that truly help the community. However, our state should not dole out money for a political organization like the Dolores Huerta Foundation.
Tal Cloud is a small business owner and political director of the Lincoln Club of Central California.