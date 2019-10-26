They should have known better. Now they owe it to taxpayers to explain how they are going to clean up the mess at the Kern County Fair.
In a scathing report, State Auditor Elaine M. Howle identified a pattern of gross mismanagement and corruption at an unidentified district agricultural association fair, which multiple sources, including past and present employees, and even a Bakersfield assemblyman, have identified as the Kern County Fair.
Howle said she shielded the name of the fair to protect the whistleblower, who brought financial and legal problems to her attention. And the governor-appointed members of the Kern County Fair Board, as well as the CEO, are hiding behind the “protection” to decline comment.
But that has not stopped Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer from opening up an investigation of the allegations of lawbreaking contained in the auditor’s report.
Management of the Kern County Fair and the lack of oversight is a red-hot mess. According to the audit, the CEO and Fair Board not only failed to identify problems, they participated in them.
It’s hard to list all the alleged violations of state policies and laws. Read the audit for yourself. Here is the online link to “Gross Mismanagement Led to the Misuse of State Resources and Multiple Violations of State Laws” https://www.bsa.ca.gov/pdfs/reports/I2019-4.pdf
Reading the 28-page audit will cause you, too, to demand answers and action.
Here are just a few summary paragraphs:
“We found that the association’s chief executive officer and maintenance supervisor grossly mismanaged state resources and neglected their duties to ensure that employees comply with state laws governing supervision, and time and attendance reporting. Examples of the improper acts we found include employees taking home state property and misusing state resources, drinking alcohol on state grounds, a lack of critical internal controls to prevent inappropriate and excessive travel-related purchases, unnecessary charges for interest and late fees, and a waste of state funds.
“The association’s board of directors further exacerbated this gross mismanagement by failing to fulfill its legal responsibilities -- to ensure that the association followed state requirements, protected its accumulated assets, properly managed its current income, and made good purchasing decisions.”
The California Department of Food and Agriculture “also failed to adequately exercise its oversight responsibilities: it did not perform biannual compliance audits of the association, which could have discovered and addressed many of these improper governmental activities.”
In a response to the audit, the unidentified fair contended 2011 state budget cuts left the staff stretched and unable to provide adequate policy and procedure training. But the fair, which the CDFA in 2013 had placed on a financially troubled “watch list,” said it was now contracting for training with the California Fair Services Authority, a joint powers agency that provides expert financial, risk and business management advice to the state’s fairs.
Ironically, Mike Olcott, who served as a Kern County Fair Board director before his appointment in 2012 to the post of CEO, is listed on the CFSA’s board of directors. Olcott’s background, which includes a business degree from the University of Southern California, and nearly four decades owning and operating a local retail business, should have prepared him to competently manage the Kern County Fair.
And the governor-appointed Kern County Fair directors should have been prepared to ensure Olcott did his job in a competent and legal manner. Instead, Howle claims they engaged in some of the criticized behavior.
Publicly meeting for the first time since the audit’s release, Fair Board directors last week were greeted with a roar of protests from angry taxpayers. While most directors remained mum, Director Lucas Espericueta vaguely acknowledged the audit concerned the Kern County Fair and feebly offered, “We don’t get taxpayer money. … We don’t receive or abuse taxpayer money.”
But the state auditor sees it differently: “Because (the state’s 54) district agricultural associations are state entities, their employees must comply with state laws and policies related to the use of state resources.”
These “resources” include the grounds, buildings, equipment, vehicles, supplies and even fuel, which allegedly have been pilfered and misused to the tune of many thousands of dollars.
Kern County taxpayers are entitled to answers and corrective actions:
Governor – Clean up the Fair Board. If the current directors can’t, or won’t provide oversight, replace them.
California Department of Food and Agriculture – In 2013, the Kern County Fair was placed on the department’s “watch list” because of financial problems. Lamely, CDFA excused failing to perform subsequent audits on budget cuts. But the Legislature had allocated money for audits. Start watching.
Kern County Fair Directors – Do your oversight job, or go home.
Kern County Fair CEO – Fix this mess, or quit.
Kern County District Attorney – Investigate, prosecute and inform the public of your findings.