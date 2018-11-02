Three generations ago, my grandfather traveled west to find opportunity and success. The U.S. Department of Agriculture sent my grandfather to California’s San Joaquin Valley to develop another source of cotton for World War I uniforms, canvas and fabric to cover military plane wings. At the time, agriculture was also a primary strategy for solving many of the nation’s problems of poverty and unemployment.
By the 1930s, the federal government, in tune with valley farmers, recognized the valley’s enormous economic potential and invested in surface water storage and delivery canals and infrastructure. Kern County is now the top farm county in America. One in every five jobs in the San Joaquin Valley is directly related to agriculture.
Jobs and families in the valley depend on agriculture. And agriculture — as well as our future in the valley — is inextricably tied to creating and sustaining a reliable water supply. Without water, jobs disappear, families leave, public services are threatened and, ultimately, communities suffer. Water is the valley’s most precious commodity — it’s our lifeblood.
On Nov. 6, California voters will be asked to vote on Proposition 3, also known as the Water Supply and Water Quality Act. This bond provides direct and critically important benefits for Kern County and the San Joaquin Valley.
Proposition 3 would provide $750 million to fix and restore vital water delivery canals and other infrastructure in the valley. Fixing this infrastructure is absolutely necessary to keep agriculture viable.
For instance, one key canal — the Friant-Kern Canal — has lost 60 percent of its carrying capacity. This problem threatens more than 500,000 acres of farm land below the damaged portion of the canal, with much of this acreage in Kern County. In 2017, the issue also resulted in the loss of more than 300,000 acre-feet of water to the ocean because the water couldn’t be delivered for use through damaged canals. That’s nearly 100 billion gallons of water that could not be used, including to recharge east side groundwater aquifers.
Proposition 3 also includes $640 million to help implement more stringent statewide groundwater rules. The valley is ground zero for implementation of these new rules which were imposed by the state with little financial support to assist in the implementation.
Proposition 3 also includes $750 million to help provide clean, reliable drinking water to rural communities here in the Central Valley, a huge benefit to many that work in our fields and our processing facilities, not to mention all of the small businesses affected.
I serve on boards of directors for Arvin-Edison Water Storage District and Friant Water Authority, both of whom voted to endorse Proposition 3 long before it had even qualified for the ballot because of the funding it would provide to address valley water infrastructure. The water bond measure also has bipartisan support from lawmakers, including Congressman Jim Costa, Congressman David Valadao and State Sen. Andy Vidak. Proposition 3 is also supported by a broad-based coalition of business, agricultural, water, environmental and environmental justice organizations.
When you vote this November, please remember that water matters to the valley.
Edwin Camp is the president of D.M. Camp & Sons, president of Arvin-Edison Water Storage District and director of Friant Water Authority.