Is anyone but me concerned about the nexus of Donald Trump, POTUS and the security of America in a world that is not at all what Trump thinks it is? Donald Trump talks to Americans and the world as though it was 1949, not 2019.
In the immediate aftermath of WWII, the United States was at the zenith of industrial and military might. Our enemies were destroyed and struggling to rebuild. Many of our friends and allies were struggling to recover from the war. There was only one superpower in the military, industrial, technological and economic spheres. We got to that point because all Americans pulled together as one. Leaders listened carefully to scientists, engineers, strategists, and other leaders in order to make the best decisions for the country.
Donald Trump listens to no one unless they are parroting the things that he wants to hear. The rest of the world has recovered wholly or at least in part from WWII. Other countries that do not share our vision of the world have advanced in economic, technological and military strength. Trump ignores the warnings of the danger. He ignores the warnings. For half a century almost the entire world isolated North Korea because of its dictatorship, repression and regular challenges to world order. Trump singlehandedly, ignoring the concerns of his own advisors and other world leaders, raised the stature of Kim to that of a powerful world leader with valid claims and a place at the table.
Trump then starts a completely unnecessary trade war with a nation whose economy is as large as that of the U.S. and growing seemingly without understanding any of the long term consequences. Sure, China has been ripping off U.S. intellectual property. So have dozens of other countries, including some of our “friends.” He repeatedly tells his base that China is paying dearly with the tariffs imposed on its exports to the U.S. Most high school students understand that is not true. American consumers are paying the tariffs. And, while we’re at it, the U.S. has a population of about 330 million compared to China’s 1.6 billion. Something like 13 percent of the Americans who go to college graduate college with degrees in science, technology, engineering or math. China has more students graduating with degrees in STEM each year than the U.S. has students in college. Where do you think that leaves us in a prolonged trade war? Or, a shooting war?
The U.S. was victorious in WWII, in part, because of our geography. We were a long way from the battlefields and kept it that way. But, more importantly, we geared up a science, engineering and technology machine at home that produced more and better war material faster than our enemies could destroy what got to the front. How would we fare in competition with China today?
There’s a story about Apple that might be instructive. The story is that Apple had developed the first iPhone and Steve Jobs was carrying around a prototype in his pocket. A date for the product announcement had been set and was fast approaching when Jobs burst into a meeting of senior managers in a fury because the plastic face of his iPhone was scratching. He wanted that fixed and fixed fast. Owens Corning was brought in and Gorilla Glass seemed to be the answer. But there was a problem. It was produced in large sheets and they had yet to find a way to fabricate into the size and shape needed. Corning said there was no chance of solving that problem in time so Jobs turned to China. Overnight the Chinese put several thousand engineers to the task and that team worked around the clock until it had a solution that was then put into production and the release of the iPhone went on as planned.
I don’t know what the solution is, but I do know what the problem is. The problem is Donald Trump. We desperately need a POTUS who is actually smart and not one who is just telling us that he’s a “stable genius.” We need a POTUS who respects the opinions of experts in science, economics, diplomacy, education, military matters and human rights, even when what they say conflicts with their own inclination. We need a POTUS who is thoughtful, kind, compassionate and caring for others and not just for themselves. We need a POTUS who is truthful and open with the American people, not one who is untruthful and secretive about their own life and finances. We need a POTUS who puts the interests of the American people before their own, or that of their friends or base. We need a POTUS that is nearly the opposite of the one we now have.
Larry Luckham is a retired developer and operator of mostly low-income housing. He has lived in Marin County for more than 30 years and has been a San Rafael Fire Commissioner for 12 years, including 10 working as a trained arson investigator.