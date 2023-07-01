Gloria Dumler

Gloria Dumler is a professor of English at Bakersfield College.

I found the Rev. Angelo Frazier’s recent Community Voices piece to be disingenuous (“An appeal about what’s shown at the Fox,” June 21). He says that when his group held a protest outside the Fox Theater the morning tickets went on sale for “A Drag Queen Christmas,” that it was just “a simple prayer gathering ... . Our goal was to hear from God’s word, and pray, giving God praise, asking for forgiveness, and confessing and giving thanks to God, with the hope of your hearts to be changed regarding this future performance.”

Why would they expect to “hear from God’s word” there that morning when they have already decided on their own what God’s word is and that anyone who disagrees is wrong? And why would his group, whose reason for being there was to protest against people who disagree with them, expect that derision and disrespect would change these people’s minds?

Gloria Dumler is a professor of English at Bakersfield College. Another View presents a critical response to a previous editorial, column or news story.