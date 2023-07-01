I found the Rev. Angelo Frazier’s recent Community Voices piece to be disingenuous (“An appeal about what’s shown at the Fox,” June 21). He says that when his group held a protest outside the Fox Theater the morning tickets went on sale for “A Drag Queen Christmas,” that it was just “a simple prayer gathering ... . Our goal was to hear from God’s word, and pray, giving God praise, asking for forgiveness, and confessing and giving thanks to God, with the hope of your hearts to be changed regarding this future performance.”
Why would they expect to “hear from God’s word” there that morning when they have already decided on their own what God’s word is and that anyone who disagrees is wrong? And why would his group, whose reason for being there was to protest against people who disagree with them, expect that derision and disrespect would change these people’s minds?
He claims the drag queen event “could bring irreparable harm to the legacy of the Historic Fox Theater”; however, this annual show is several years old now and quite successful. The legacy of theaters featuring it seems to be holding up fine. He claims that it is “mocking a traditional religious Christian holiday.” But the performers and their enthusiastic audiences feel that it is a celebration, not a mockery.
And we have to accept that Christmas is now more than only a Christian holiday. It has also become a secular holiday. Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Christmas elves, Christmas trees and Christmas presents aren’t about Jesus. One of the holiday’s most celebrated songs, “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,” was written by Irving Berlin, who was Jewish. I love Christmas, but I’m not a Christian. I respect the right of Christians to celebrate Christmas in the ways that they choose, but I do not respect people who attack other people’s right to experience the entertainment and the holiday in the ways that they choose.
Frazier complained about his group being “mocked” and receiving “verbal abuse from the LBGTQ+ folks with a bullhorn and Pride flags. We were called homophobic, transphobic, fascists and racists.” Let’s look at the dictionary definitions of those terms. “Homophobic” means “having or showing a dislike of or prejudice against homosexual people.” So — check mark. “Transphobic” means “having or showing a dislike of or prejudice against transsexual or transgender people.” So — check mark. “Fascist” means, among things, “a person who is very intolerant or domineering in a particular area.” So — another check mark. As for the charge that anyone in Frazier’s group was called racist, I can’t address that because I wasn’t there, so if that term was used, I cannot explain it — but I also wonder exactly what spurred it if indeed it was used.
Frazier claims that “If there are no boundaries or standards, then I expect to see Drag Queen Ramadan, Holocaust internment camps Drag Queen celebration, and Judeo-Christian Drag Queen Historical tour on the drawing board for entertainment at the Historic Fox.” This is a perfect example of the slippery slope logical fallacy, which is “an argument that claims an initial event or action will trigger a series of other events and lead to an extreme or undesirable outcome without offering any evidence to substantiate the claim.” These expectations are absurd. Fox and the people who support “Drag Queen Christmas” have boundaries and standards — just not his.
As for “Holocaust internment camps Drag Queen celebrations,” the Nazis didn’t allow drag queens to perform in their internment camps. Hitler and the Nazis were virulently homophobic. They imprisoned and murdered gay people along with Jews and other groups. Just as Jews were forced to wear yellow Stars of David, gay men were forced to wear pink triangles.
Frazier brings up science in passing (no evidence about anything — just the term) and finishes his arguments by quoting from the Bible. Once again, not all people are Christians. The First Amendment gives us religious freedom. We can choose our religion, choose within our religions to have differing interpretations and even choose not to be religious. I am glad that we live in a free society where one group cannot dictate to others their own narrow and bigoted definitions of “decency, morals, values and integrity.”
Gloria Dumler is a professor of English at Bakersfield College. Another View presents a critical response to a previous editorial, column or news story.