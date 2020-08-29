There are devastating headlines and reports from Northern California as the wildfires rage and firefighters are stretched thin.
California has already experienced more than 2,500 more wildfires than this time last year – totaling 7,002 blazes. At this moment, fire crews are battling more than 600 fires throughout California. CalFire says its resources are already stretched thin – lacking enough air assets and fire crews, and that “tough decisions” are being made in the firefighting efforts as to where the resources should go.
A CalFire operations chief was quoted saying this past week: “Due to the lack of our resources, to be able to actually physically get out there and recon those areas especially without that aircraft… it’s a little bit of a guessing game.”
Just two years ago, California experienced the most destructive and deadly wildfire season ever recorded. With the realities of climate change, we unfortunately know that wildfires have become a part of our life and that our state needs to be prepared for another record-breaker with plenty of funding for crews and resources should be our top priority.
Voters will have an opportunity on Nov. 3 to bring substantial revenue to the state’s firefighting efforts by passing Proposition 19. The initiative will not only secure needed revenue for fire districts and CalFire to support the state’s response to wildfires, it also will provide a dedicated fund for fire prevention and response across California, including here in our community – which will save millions of lives and homes. It is important to note that this funding cannot be raided by politicians for any other use and the added revenue for fire response is collected without a tax rate increase.
Not only will Proposition 19 bring this much needed revenue to the state’s firefighting response and prevention, the initiative will also bring significant benefits to our communities starting with hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for local governments, cities and counties to fund health care and homelessness services, needed social programs, resources for businesses and much more. In the midst of COVID-19 and the extensively stretched budgets it has unfortunately helped to produce, Proposition 19 will bring a much-needed revenue stream – and again, this revenue is collected without a tax increase.
So, how are we going to fund the state’s fire response and local governments reeling from a once in a lifetime pandemic without increasing taxes? Proposition 19 closes problematic loopholes from 1980’s Propositions 58 and 193, being used on vacation houses, second homes and beachfront rentals by wealthy non-California residents and trust fund heirs, meant for California homeowners.
Unfortunately, the Bakersfield Californian recently editorialized against Proposition 19 because of the loopholes it closes, stating that closing the loophole would “increase inequities in the state’s property tax assessment program,” and wrongly stating that the proposition will impact business properties, when in reality, Proposition 19 makes property tax assessments more fair, keeps family homes more affordable for Californians, and has absolutely nothing to do with business properties (“OUR VIEW: Endorsements: Ballot targets property: Vote NO on Props 15, 19 and 21,” Aug. 16).
Even the author of the 1980’s laws, Assemblymember Tom Hannigan, told the LA Times that the loopholes were “unintended consequences,” and Proposition 19 opponent, Jon Coupal, head of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayer’s Association, said that being able to profit from the loophole created by Propositions 58 and 193 is “the luck of the gene.”
Well, I don’t think most of us were born into such luck.
The intention of Proposition 58 was not to shield these millionaires from paying their fair share in property taxes; it was to help keep family homes affordable for children and grandchildren of hardworking Californians. Proposition 19 closes these loopholes, and in doing so, will constitutionally protect these intergenerational transfers that, because of these “unintended consequences” and the lost revenue that has resulted from them, have been under attack by politicians.
This paper also editorialized against a proposition that will bring much needed tax relief to some of the most vulnerable in our communities: senior citizens, those with severe disabilities and even wildfire victims.
Proposition 19 takes what opportunities currently exist for 10 of the 58 counties and expands them throughout the state, creating a more equitable property tax portability provision for California. Under this measure, all homeowners over 55, people with severe disabilities and victims of wildfire or other natural disaster would be able to take their lower Proposition 13 protected property tax rate to a new home – regardless of location or price.
Proposition 19 has garnered broad support from across party lines because of the relief it will provide to homeowners, the essential revenue it will produce to mitigate another devastating California fire season and the unprecedented opportunity it will give to local governments as they recover from financial losses made worse by the pandemic. I encourage voters to read the measure for themselves and then join me in voting yes on Proposition 19.
Jeanne Radsick is the president of California Association of REALTORS.