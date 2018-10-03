I am running for governor of California for the millions of Californians who have been forgotten by Sacramento politicians more focused on special interests than on the true daily struggles Californians endure.
Families in California must choose between paying their mortgage and putting food on the table because prices in our state are skyrocketing; meanwhile, the Sacramento political class continues with their tone-deaf rhetoric and empty promises. Gavin Newsom, my opponent for governor, would just give us more of the same.
I was surprised that The Californian believed Newsom’s rhetoric and opined that a career politician and former San Francisco mayor is the best fit for the governor’s office. I’m proud that I’ve fought for special interest reform while building a successful business. I’m not a politician – I’m a husband, a dad, a small business person with a simple message that help is on the way.
Unlike The Californian, I don’t believe readers want Bakersfield, Kern County and the rest of California to look like San Francisco. My mom retired to the Central Valley in 1980 and I have family that still lives in the Valley. I love the Valley and have a keen understanding of the Valley values its residents hold dear, and that’s a big difference between me and Newsom.
Let’s look at Gavin Newsom’s record. After $1.5 billion spent on his watch, with his "10-year plan" to eradicate homelessness in San Francisco, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on the 10-year results. "(N)ew homeless encampments dot downtown alleys. Panhandlers still pervade the city. Needles, urine and human feces still litter sidewalks. It’s not unusual to see homeless mothers with children begging downtown, people bathing in the sinks at the Main Library, and open-air crack and heroin use within view of the mayor’s balcony at City Hall.”
While The Californian pointed to my lack of political experience apparently as a flaw, I believe it makes me more qualified to lead this state. For the past 40 years, I have grown businesses, provided jobs and actually built affordable housing. I know what it takes.
To the people of the Valley, I say I’m like you — a husband, dad, small business owner. The Californian styles my efforts at reforming our system cynically; many call it a badge of honor that I’ve fought to reform a badly broken and poorly performing political system.
On day one of my administration, I will focus on policies that will help Californians forgotten by the political class. We must reform laws, like CEQA (the California Environmental Quality Act), which hamstring affordable housing developments and hamper new infrastructure like water storage and conveyance. It is unconscionable that these regulations were recently suspended by Sacramento politicians to build new sports arenas for Los Angeles and Oakland, but not for California families that struggle to pay their mortgage.
But it isn’t just housing affordability. I am the only candidate with a plan to address our state water needs, helping our farmers and ranchers. I support Proposition 3, the new bond to help fix water conveyance systems and completion of the state water project. I also support building the Sites and Temperance Flats reservoirs.
That’s a big difference between me and Gavin. His campaign coffers are filled with donations from special interests that make farming and ranching harder. I’m committed to keeping California number one in the world for agriculture.
Millions of Californians are struggling. They are the forgotten ones; the people falling through the cracks. Their choices are either to either work two or three jobs to afford basic housing, groceries, and energy, or move their families out of California; and this has all happened on Gavin Newsom’s watch.
With Newsom, you would get more of the same – slick political promises that lead to nothing. As your governor, I will work tirelessly on enacting laws that help Californians forgotten by the Sacramento political class.
On Nov. 6, please vote for change. Vote John Cox for governor.
John Cox, the Republican candidate for governor of California, has four daughters and lives with his wife Sarah in San Diego.