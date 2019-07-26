I recently read the Our View editorial titled "Oil industry is not the 'bad guy' in this story" from July 21. I appreciate the author's show of support for the outcomes, where the author writes, "The industry deserves and needs to be regulated by competent, ethical and fair professionals. Californians deserve to be protected by regulators who are focused on protecting California’s resources and environment, rather than enriching themselves."
I am concerned, though, that there is a blatantly false assertion that was published in the article. The author writes, "Industry representatives countered that the permit spike resulted from a backlog of requests being resolved, and the need for oil operators to rework, plug or re-plug existing wells," but fails to comment on the validity of this point. Instead it seems as though credence is actually given to this point.
I would recommend that the author review the analysis released by FracTracker and Consumer Watchdog a little more closely (details can be found at https://www.fractracker.org/2019/07/permitting-more-oil-gas-newsom).
In actuality, the FracTracker analysis eliminated all permits for plugging and re-plugging existing wells because that would have been misleading. Furthermore, well reworks and permits for new drilling operations were considered independently. The data shows that new drilling permits overall have increased over 35 percent, with the largest increase (42 percent) for drilling new oil and gas production wells. Furthermore, wells aren't stimulated in order to plug or abandon.
Kyle Ferrar, MPH, is the western program coordinator for the FracTracker Alliance. His research focuses on public health issues related to extraction activities in California and Colorado.