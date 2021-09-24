In his Sept. 23 article “GOP wants no part of debt ceiling hike; good for them,” syndicated columnist Hugh Hewitt should have clarified that the GOP wants no part in the debt ceiling hike only because it is being requested by the Biden administration. It’s politics! The Trump administration raised the debt ceiling three times: December 2017, March 2019 and August 2019.
Going into the White House, any newly elected president does not control, to a large degree, the first year’s federal spending. The spending is an inheritance from the prior Congress and president.
As such, the December 2017 debt ceiling increase is not necessarily the fault of the prior Congress or Donald Trump. Same for this year’s Congress and the Biden administration.
In a Fox News interview, our congressman, Kevin McCarthy, claimed that the last extension of the debt ceiling, in 2019, “paid for everything in the Trump administration, plus seven months of this Biden administration.” However, according to Salvador Rizzo of The Washington Post, this is not true. According to Rizzo, “Today, the government continues to borrow money to pay for policies that Trump signed into law, such as the 2017 tax cuts geared at businesses and wealthy earners.” The national debt rose by $7.8 trillion during the Trump administration.
The total federal debt that we, taxpayers, owe is $28 trillion.
The CARES Act added $2.2 trillion to the 2020 budget deficit. That said, the Trump tax cuts of 2017 added $5.6 trillion to the cumulative budget deficits. In essence, the federal government had to borrow $5.6 trillion to pay for the tax cuts.
According to the Congressional Research Service, as reported by Rizzo, “the federal debt grew by $5.4 trillion from August 2019 (the last time the limit was suspended under Trump) to Jan. 20, 2021 (when Trump left office). It grew by another $675 billion during Biden’s nearly seven months in office as of August.”
Let’s recognize that we have a federal spending problem and the 2017 federal tax cuts only exacerbated the federal debt. It’s no wonder that if we cannot control federal spending why we must raise taxes. But, politics being what it is, when it comes to having to raise the debt limit, congressmen point the finger at the other. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after approving a debt ceiling increase three times, wants no part in the $3.5 trillion proposal for future infrastructure and other spending being proposed by the Biden administration. It’s politics!
With the exception of Bill Clinton, both Republican and Democratic administrations have incurred budget deficits and, hence, increased the federal debt. The Reagan administration lowered taxes and increased budget deficits by 142 percent. George H.W. Bush increased the deficit by 36 percent in one term while Clinton had a budget surplus of 1 percent in two terms. George W. Bush, who incurred the fight against terrorism, increased the budget deficits by 57 percent in two terms and ended his last term with the Great Recession. Barack Obama inherited the Great Recession and increased budget deficits by 58 percent in two terms. Trump inherited a steadily growing economy, removed regulations, cut taxes and had a deficit increase of 33 percent in one term.
Suffice it to say that every president has had his own agenda. Both tax cuts and federal spending have added to the federal debt. Make no mistake, however. Socialist policies are not only from Democrats. Republicans have their own form of socialism: corporate socialism via corporate tax cuts and loopholes as well as federal subsidies for many industries. Thank goodness communism is no longer a threat to our capitalist system.
If you, dear reader, must make the case that Democrats are a socialist threat, please address the case of corporate socialism from the Republican side. We just get the partisan politics, finger pointing and selective argumentation that benefit their own political agendas.
Federal tax cuts and uncontrolled federal spending have increased our federal debt.