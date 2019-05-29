Which of the following do you suppose a Latino family struggling to make ends meet in rural California would prefer: (A) Spending $30,000 per household on digging a gas line to their community, or (B) Spending those dollars in more meaningful ways that improve resident health and stimulate the economy? For that matter, what about simply applying that $30,000 per household directly to paying for nearly three decades of propane, which is currently the most common way to heat their homes?
A no-brainer, right?
Apparently not for the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), which approved a $56-million pilot project for just under 2,000 rural households from near Bakersfield to Madera. According to CPUC commissioner Martha Guzman Aceves, the project is important because these communities “haven’t had access to clean, affordable energy, relying instead on wood and propane to heat their homes and cook their food.”
While this statement is well-intentioned and may sound good on paper, the facts are pretty shocking. The average cost of this project would be $30,000 per home. And the assertions about affordability, economic growth and impact to the environment are vastly overstated.
Let’s first look at the financials. That’s an awful lot of money for a questionable benefit. The price difference between propane, natural gas and electric are negligible.
An average of $30,000 per household is enough to supply each home with clean burning propane for about 25 consecutive years. Unlike the CPUC pilot project, this would actually have a direct impact on resident’s pocketbooks.
As head of an organization dedicated to improving the lives of California’s Latino families, these types of efforts don’t give our communities any bang for the buck. I can think of a dozen better ways to spend $30,000 per household, starting with healthcare, daycare, nutrition and education.
The $30,000 would in part be used for new gas and electric appliances. Ms. Aceves also says that the state will build in “basic bill protections to ensure that energy costs do not go up for participants.”
Seriously? How can she make such blanket assurances? Why don’t low-income Latino families in Los Angeles get that kind of treatment from the CPUC?
The project seems redundant. There are already rebate programs in place to assist propane customers with the installation of new, efficient appliances such as water heaters, ovens and generators. Additionally, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is an effective option, which helps low-income families meet their energy expenses.
Ms. Aceves is also off base in her assumptions about massive environmental benefits. Yes, getting rid of wood heaters is a great idea because wood is such a proven and obvious problem. But propane is another matter entirely. It is already a critical, reliable and clean source of energy that is helping California achieve its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. For example, propane water heaters have 67 percent fewer emissions than their electric counterpart. And the industry is working toward a goal of supplying renewable propane in the near future.
Propane is highly practical because it is delivered to residents of rural areas where it is costly and unfeasible for utilities to serve. In these areas, propane is the lifeblood of these communities and is affordable and available competitively – most of the pilot project communities have access to four to six different propane suppliers.
She is also disingenuous in her claim that these residents face the “most extreme energy burdens in the state, paying a much higher percentage of their income for energy.” That may be true, but that is because of their low incomes, not because propane prices are high. Food, housing and clothing are also a higher percentage of rural Latino incomes when compared to more affluent communities.
Ms. Aceves also promises job training and economic development benefits – an area far outside the purview of the CPUC. CPUC President, Michael Picker, filed a strong dissent, stating he was opposed to the pilot project for multiple reasons.
“This Decision has extended the Commission beyond its core competencies and its statutory directives and has created an overly complicated program that is likely to disappoint both its sponsors and intended beneficiaries. It raises community expectations for outcomes that the Commission is poorly situated to measure or achieve. It also promulgates a contracting model that runs counter to the spirit of the Commission’s ongoing reforms.”
Mr. Picker notes the goals are well-meaning but misguided. I couldn’t agree more.
Ultimately, that will be the only valuable lesson we will learn from this overly optimistic and simplistic pilot project. Next time, let’s look at spending $56-million in ways that will truly matter.
Luis Alvarado is president of Familias Unidas de California.