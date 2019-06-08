Clean air is a fundamental right. Yet, millions of Californians are denied that right every day in communities across the state as air pollution blankets our schools, homes and outdoor recreational areas.
Even our national parks are threatened by significant air pollution problems. A total of 85 percent have air that is unhealthy to breathe at times and nearly 90 percent suffer from haze pollution, according to a report recently released by the National Parks Conservation Association.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks received scores of "significant" concern in all four harm categories, and every other national park in California received a "significant" concern score in at least one of the four categories.
But you wouldn’t necessarily know all this from social media or cable news. In comparison to more mainstream environmental issues, such as banning plastic straws or reducing front lawn watering, advocating for healthy air is a tough mission – but we’re making significant strides.
Consider that California’s Central Valley records the second worst air conditions in the entire nation — slightly behind Los Angeles. Just think about that. Poor air quality makes Bakersfield residents susceptible to asthma outbreaks, heart attacks and stroke, as well as contributing to the development of heart and lung diseases.
That’s why I am pleased to be a part of a growing stakeholder community – from Sacramento to Bakersfield – seeking to make air quality better for all. Breathe California is dedicated to healthy air and preventing lung and other air pollution-related disease by advocating public policy, supporting air pollution research and educating the public.
Healthy air means fewer hospital visits, sick days and saved lives. We need to highlight those elected leaders who stand up to polluters, find solutions back home and keep our air clean. It’s our job to tell them why it’s so important and why it needs to be a priority in the mainstream environmental movement.
That’s why there is great concern for the Trump administration's reckless effort to open up more than one million acres of land in the Central Valley to fracking. This plan is raising alarm in the healthy air community because of the potentially dangerous impacts to health and our iconic national parks. In fact, the Bureau of Land Management’s plan to open up fracking there was already overturned in court in 2015 because their initial plan failed to analyze adequately the environmental impacts of fracking. Now the BLM has somehow reached the same conclusion that fracking should occur despite being mandated by the courts to take a hard look at its environmental consequences.
Rep. TJ Cox, the new congressman that represents much of the proposed area, has been an environmental champion since taking office, prioritizing protecting our public lands and our clean air. This represents his greatest challenge yet, as the effects of expanded fracking would severely impact public health of his district. We need him to take the lead in protecting the air our children breathe.
Luckily, Mr. Cox is the subcommittee chair of Oversight and Investigations for the House Natural Resources Committee. He has the opportunity – rather, the responsibility – to demand answers from the Department of Interior on how it plans to protect our air in what is already one of the most polluted air basins in the United States.
As stakeholders, it’s our responsibility to hold our congressional members and administration officials accountable for the laws they are pursuing on our behalf. We must all continue to seek goals to further enhance air quality and educate communities who are directly affected by respiratory health and lung disease. Together, we must envision a future of clean air and healthy lungs for generations to come.
Paul Adams is the president of the Board of Breathe California Sacramento Region.