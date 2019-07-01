Priest Harrison isn't perfect that he cannot be tempted. He is a human being and therefore he is possible of committing a sexual sin.
Even the Pope is not infallible. Why would the church pay money to a settlement caused by sexual sins by a whole lot of priests - if he didn't do anything, why pay them money - like Michael Jackson, he paid a boy one million to settle out of court and no one goes to jail.
The Bible says you reap what you sow. If you reap to the flesh, corruption - Jesus keeps you full of power through the Holy Spirit - a good man CAN go bad, but most Catholics don't believe the victims - they favor the priest.
I say Mr. Harrison should have a trial, and if convicted, not swept under the rug - he should go to prison - just like teachers, coaches, law enforcement, etc.
