One driver was arrested for driving under the influence during a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint conducted by the Bakersfield Police Department's Traffic Section on Saturday night in the 1800 block of Oak Street.
Of the 596 vehicles screened, four drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and another four drivers were found to be driving on a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.