Oh, what a beautiful weekend it will be at Regal Bakersfield Stadium 14.
In celebration of the 80th anniversary of the milestone musical "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!," the theater will host two screenings of an award-winning stage production.
Rather than showing the 1955 film, the screenings are of the 1998 Olivier Award-winning production starring then-newcomer Hugh Jackman as sweet cowboy Curly. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Trevor Nunn with choreography by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, the film also stars Maureen Lipman as Aunt Eller; Josefina Gabrielle as Laurie; Tony and Olivier Award winner Shuler Hensley as Jud Fry; Vicki Simon as Ado Annie; Jimmy Johnston as Will Parker; and Peter Polycarpou as Ali Hakim.
The cinema screenings are presented by Trafalgar Releasing, in partnership with Concord Originals and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the groundbreaking 1943 Broadway premiere.
This production will be screened at more than 840 cinemas around the world for two days only on Sunday and Wednesday. The Bakersfield showtimes are 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at the theater, 9000 Ming Ave. Suite G.
Tickets are $15 for the Sunday show and $8 for the Wednesday screening, available at oklahomaincinemas.com or at the box office.