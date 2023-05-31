SERVICES PENDING
Jerry Allen Burlison, 53, Bakersfield, May 29. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Janice Ledbetter, 92, Bakersfield, May 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Margarita Martinez, 92, Bakersfield, May 28. Angels Cremation.
Guadalupe Osorio Orfila, 69, Bakersfield, May 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Johnny Quirino Jr, 52, Bakersfield, May 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Tiffany Rochelle Sisemore, 52, Bakersfield, May 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gary Tyson, 71, Bakersfield, May 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Frederick Young, 73, Bakersfield, May 30. Angels Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
