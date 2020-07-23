SERVICES PENDING
Antonio Alamo, 70, Earlimart, July 13. Delano Mortuary.
Antonia "Toña" Arellano, 88, McFarland, July 21. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Hector Flores, 66, Bakersfield, July 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesus Castellanos Frausto, 65, McFarland, July 18. Delano Mortuary.
Manuel Gomez, 83, Bakersfield, July 20. Basham Funeral Care.
William "Billy" Leslie Hawk, 71, Bakersfield, July 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
John Max Howard, 88, Shafter, July 19. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Tammy Jones, 56, Bakersfield, July 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Ledbetter, 77, Bakersfield, July 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Gerald Evan Letchworth, 94, Bakersfield, July 22. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Rudy Portillo, 40, Bakersfield, July 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Larry Wayne Potts, 70, Bakersfield, July 22. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Rigoberto Ramierz, 51, Wasco, July 21. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Adelaida Montes Terrazas, 75, Shafter, July 21. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
June Carol Wagoner, 79, Bakersfield, July 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
