SERVICES SCHEDULED
Gary Lee Blakley, 71, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sept. 16, Valley Baptist Church, 5500 Olive Drive. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Virginia Hernandez, 70, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Visitation 10 a.m.; Rosary 11 a.m.; Prayer service at noon, Sept. 12, Basham Funeral Care, Chapel. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Concepcion A. Chavez, 94, Wasco, Sept. 9. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Bessie Louise Clifton, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Orlando Vara Contreras, 56, Bakersfield, Sept. 8, in Fort Worth, TX. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Robert G. Fuentez, 69, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Manuel Gonzales, 70, Sept. 9, in Lamont. Basham Funeral Care.
Francisca Juarez, 69, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jacquline Linthecum, 59, Bakersfield, Sept. 11. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
James William Maples, 79, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Raul R. Munoz, 95, Wasco, Sept. 11. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Mildred Hadlock Peale, 96, Thousand Oaks, Sept. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Joseph Craig Reis, 61, Sept. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Javier Chavolla-Villasenor, 79, Sept. 9, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Wanda Wagoner, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
