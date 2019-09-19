SERVICES SCHEDULED
Betty Phillips, 91, Sept. 14, in Bakersfield. Visitation 11 a.m. to noon, Sept. 23, Basham Funeral Care; graveside service to follow at 1:15 p.m., Bakersfield National Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Damien Estrada, 18, Sept. 14, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jeffrey Lamarr Garner Sr., 61, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
Phyllis Isaak, 88, San Luis Obispo, Sept. 17. Wheeler-Smith Mortuary and Crematory of San Luis Obispo.
Brett Lewis Johnston, 47, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Carol Khampraseut, 66, Sept. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Timothy Steven Lewis, 34, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Dominador Del Rosario Pagud, 68, Delano, Sept. 14. Delano Mortuary.
Richard Quinn III, 73, Sept. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
James Earl Shineflew Jr., 88, Bakersfield, Sept. 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
Brooke Marie Torres, 33, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gloria Ester Vasquez, 46, Bakersfield, Sept. 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Melvin Washington, 74, Sept. 15, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Betty Welker, 76, Sept. 18, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
